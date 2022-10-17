LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County capitalized on four second half fumbles from the Belfry Pirates on Friday night as the Bulldogs were able to pull away late for a 35-21 win in front of a capacity crowd at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium.
The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Pirates as Lawrence County's last victory against Belfry was a 30-6 win on Sept. 6, 2002.
"We respect the fire out of what coach (Philip) Haywood has built, and that program is obviously a class act. They've been the standard of high school football for 3A in Kentucky," Lawrence County coach Alan Short II said after the win. "We are very familiar with them being in the same district the past 11 or 12 years, just great respect for them but also total jubilation for us to finally kind of get over that hump."
Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson ran for four touchdowns with three of them coming in the second half, including a 1-yard plunge that put the Dogs ahead for good at 28-21 with 5:05 left in the game.
Lawrence County had to climb out of a 14-point hole to come back to get the win as Belfry jumped ahead to an early 14-0 lead.
LC put the ball on the turf on the second play of the game, and Belfry defensive back Aidan Burke scooped the ball off the grass and rumbled 43 yards to the house to put the Pirates ahead 7-0 with 11:15 still left in the first quarter.
After forcing a Bulldog punt, the Belfry offense put together an 11-play drive as fullback Dre Young punched it in from 1 yard away to put them ahead 14-0.
After Ferguson's first touchdown run cut the Belfry lead to 14-7 with 2:44 left in the first half, Belfry immediately answered as Young broke off a 43-yard kick return and then later punched it in from 1 yard away to put Belfry back ahead by 14 at 21-7 with 1:27 left in the first half.
The 'Dogs had an answer of their own, as they were able to drive 70 yards in only six plays and put another score on the board going into the half when QB Talan Pollack hit Kaden Gillespie on a 7-yard TD pass to make the score 21-14.
With momentum swung to their side, LCHS continued the comeback in the second half as they forced a Belfry punt on their first possession and then tied the game up at 21 all after a 38-yard jaunt by Ferguson.
The senior back finished the game with a game-high 132 yards rushing on 16 carries as his fourth and final score of the night came on a 10-yard run with 2:07 to play that put the Bulldogs ahead 35-21 and iced the win.
Pollack finished 11-18 through the air for 115 yards and the TD as Gillespie caught 10 passes for 89 yards and the score.
Young gained 60 yards on 18 carries for the Pirates but put the ball on the turf three times in the second half. Caden Woolum added 56 yards on 10 totes and also had a second half fumble.
Freshman QB Chase Varney finished 2-10 passing for 33 yards for Belfry.
The loss for Belfry sees them fall to 4-4 on the season while the win for Lawrence County improves them to 7-1 as they now are in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the district.
The Bulldogs will look to clinch the district title with a road game at Floyd Central on Friday night while Belfry will return home to host Pike Central.
LCHS (7-1): 0 14 7 14 - 35
B: 42-yard fumble return Aidan Burke (Aidan McCoy PAT) 11:15
B: 1-yard run Dre Young (McCoy PAT) 3:31
LC: 3-yard run Dylan Ferguson (Southers PAT) 2:44
B: 1-yard run Young (McCoy PAT) 1:27
LC: Talan Pollack 7-yard pass to Kaden Gillespie (Southers PAT) 24.2
LC: 38-yard run Ferguson (Southers PAT) 10:10
LC: 1-yard run Ferguson (Southers PAT) 5:05
LC: 10-yard run Ferguson (Southers PAT) 2:07
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.