LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County capitalized on four second half fumbles from the Belfry Pirates on Friday night as the Bulldogs were able to pull away late for a 35-21 win in front of a capacity crowd at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium. 

The loss snapped a 23-game winning streak for the Pirates as Lawrence County's last victory against Belfry was a 30-6 win on Sept. 6, 2002. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

