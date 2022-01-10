LOUISA, Ky. — Neither of the Belfry basketball teams fared well on the hardwood this past week as both the boys and girls squads were defeated by Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Sectional Tournament.
Both games were played on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Louisa as the Lady Pirates lost their game by a final score of 65-55 while the boys squad fell in a tight contest, 76-72.
In the first game of the night between the Lady Pirates and the Lady Bulldogs, Kensley Feltner did it all as she finished with a game high 31 points and eight rebounds to lead her team to the win.
The Lady Pirates had three different players land in double-figures as Linzee Phillips and Cushi Fletcher each led the way with 13 apiece. Phillips led the team in assists with four.
Joining them in double-figures was Kyra Justice who finished with 10 points while Alyssa Varney and Jenna Sparks was next with six points apiece. Sparks led the way in rebounds with 11.
The Lady Pirates shot only 27 percent from the floor in the loss as they hit 20 of 54 shots.
The loss for Belfry saw their record fall to 4-8 on the season. They are set to return home this week for the first time since Dec. 18 as they are scheduled to host Phelps on Monday night and Johnson Central on Tuesday night.
They will then end the week with a road trip to Ashland on Thursday.
In the second of the two games between Lawrence County and Belfry, the two boys squads went right down to the wire as the Bulldogs came away with the four point win.
Lawrence County led Belfry 59-47 going into the fourth quarter but the Pirates outscored them 25-17 in the fourth to make a game of it down the stretch.
Sal Dean led the Pirates as he posted a monster double-double finishing with 27 points to go along with 13 rebounds.
Sophomore De’Mahjae Clark followed him with 16 points and five assists while Cross Taylor was next with 14 and Tykee Peterson joined them in double-figures with 11.
Cody Maynard led Lawrence County with 29 points and Trenton Adkins was right behind him with 26.
The loss for coach Mark Thompson’s club sees their record fall to 5-4 on the season.
They are set to play three games this week as they host Johnson Central on Tuesday, host district foe Phelps on Friday, and play at Clay County on Saturday.
Score by Quarter (Girls Game)
Belfry (4-8) 15 12 11 17 — 55
Lawrence County (10-3) 15 18 13 19 — 65
Scoring
B: Phillips 13; Varney 6; Justice 10; Sparks 6; Fletcher 13; Coley 4; B. Howard 3
LC: Feltner 31; Adkins 11; Ward 10; Hammond 2; Holt 3; E. Artrip 4; Nelson 4
Score by Quarter (Boys game)
Belfry (5-4) 21 12 14 25 — 72
Lawrence County (11-2) 18 17 24 17 — 76
Scoring
B: Dean 27; Taylor 14; Clark 16; Maynard 4; Peterson 11
LC: Maynard 29; Gelispie 2; Johnson 12; Adkins 26; Lafferty 7