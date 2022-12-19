LOGAN — Tug Valley had a nine-point third quarter lead at Class AAA No. 3 Logan on Tuesday, Dec. 13 but the Wildcats used a late rally to pull away for the 84-75 win.
It was a tournament type atmosphere inside Willie Akers Arena as both fan bases had big turnouts for the early season matchup and were treated to good back-and-forth game.
It was a game of runs as each team had leads as much as nine points on the night.
The game was tight in the first quarter as the Wildcats had a slim 22-21 lead after the first eight minutes. Logan opened up the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take their largest lead of the game at 31-21 but the Panthers ended the first half on an 18-8 run to tie the game up at 39 all at halftime.
Tug Valley took their largest lead of the game at 52-43 after a Joey Gollihue three with three minutes left in the third quarter, but Logan went on an 11-2 run to knot the game back up at 54.
Tug Valley took a 59-56 lead into the fourth quarter after a pair of free-throws from Ashton Davis in the closing seconds of the third.
Parker Davis hit a three to put Tug on top 62-61 early in the fourth and he was hit with a technical following the shot. That was the last lead Tug would have as the Wildcats hit the two technical foul shots and then ended the game on a 23-13 run to earn the win.
Parker Davis led Tug Valley in scoring on the night as he had 24 points including five three-pointers. The Panthers had four players in double-figures as Ashton Davis followed him with 18 points, Gollihue was right behind him with 17, and Braydun Ferris had 10 points with five assists.
Scotty Browning paced Logan with 24 points while Garrett Williamson had 21, Julius Clancy had 14, and Jarron Glick added 13.
The loss for the Panthers saw them dip to 1-1 on the season. Tug Valley was supposed to play their home opener against Belfry on Friday, Dec. 16 but the game was postponed and will be rescheduled.
Tug’s new home opener is now set for Tuesday, Dec. 20 against rival Tolsia and they will follow that up with a game at Class AAAA Spring Valley on Dec. 22.
TV: P. Davis 24, A. Davis 18, J. Gollihue 17, B. Ferris 10, P. Preece 3, B. Elia 2, J. Wagoner 1
L: S. Browning 24, G. Williamson 21, J. Clancy 14, J. Glick 13, D. Berry 6, I. Miller 2, M. Ilderton 2, D. Browning 2
