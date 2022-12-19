Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — Tug Valley had a nine-point third quarter lead at Class AAA No. 3 Logan on Tuesday, Dec. 13 but the Wildcats used a late rally to pull away for the 84-75 win.

It was a tournament type atmosphere inside Willie Akers Arena as both fan bases had big turnouts for the early season matchup and were treated to good back-and-forth game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you