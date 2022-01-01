SETH – Mingo Central used a late surge to push past Sherman High, 60-52 in a matchup played in Seth on Dec. 29.
The Lady Miners (6-1) received 25 points from Madisyn Curry and 22 from Addie Smith to pace the visitors.
The first frame was a gridlock as Mingo outdueled Sherman by a slim 17-16 margin on the heels of 12-of-29 shooting from the field in the first half.
The Lady Tide (1-5) shot well in the opening half – going 12-of-18 from the field with a trio of 3-point buckets.
Leading 32-30 at the half, the Lady Miners hoped to extend their advantage but that wouldn’t happen until the final frame.
“We played very hard on defense and put forth a much better team effort,” said Sherman Coach Rick Saunders. “We had some girls come off of the bench and really help us defensively.”
The third frame proved just as competitive as the first half with Mingo taking the quarter 14-13.
Curry shot at a high percentage from the field in going 9-for-11 and at the free throw line at a 8-of-9 clip to lead all scorers.
Hailea Skeens led the Lady Tide with 20 points, 10 rebounds and made two 3-point shots in the contest.
Mingo pulled away in the final quarter – going on a 14-9 run that helped to extend a slim lead and provide breathing room as they closed out the win.
The Lady Miners perhaps took the game on the strength of making 21 free throws to Sherman’s 10. For the game, Mingo Central shot 42% from the field to Sherman’s 44%.
Mingo Central improves to 6-1 with the win and plays at Chapmanville on Jan. 6 and Sherman plays at Van on Jan. 7 in a cross-county matchup.
Score by quarters
MCHS – 17 15 14 14 – 60
SHS – 16 14 13 9 – 52
Scoring
MC – M Curry 25, A. Smith 22, D Grimmett 8, B Hall 2, A Davis 2, M Adkins 1
S – H Skeens 20, L Guthrie 12, S Harvey 10, P Thompson 7, A Roop 5, A Keith 2