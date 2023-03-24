CLEAR FORK — Mingo Central used a 12-run inning to pick up a season opening win at Westside on Wednesday night as they came away with a 16-5 mercy-rule win in six innings.
Mingo Central fell behind 1-0 after the first inning but knotted it up in the second as Aaron Blankenship led the frame off with a double and then came in to score on a RBI single from Chris Ross.
The Renegades retook the lead at 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning but Mingo Central wasted no time responding as they put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth.
Pinch hitter Josiah Hatcher started the inning off with a walk and then Tyler Coleman roped a double to put two runners on base. Two batters later Tyler Mitchem reached on an infield single that scored Ryan Conley to tie the game up at two.
Later in the inning Mingo Central benefitted from a Westside error on a pickoff attempt as Coleman and Mitchem both sped home to score and make it 4-2.
Westside cut the Mingo lead down to 4-3 with a run in the bottom of the fifth but the Miners proceeded to blow the game open with a 12-run top of the sixth.
Terry Daniels and Ryan Conley got the inning started with singles and then came in to score on a two-run double by Coleman to make it 6-3.
After the next two batters were retired Dylan Vance delivered a RBI single that scored Coleman. Vance proceeded to steal second and third and then scooted home on an error by the Renegade catcher to make it 8-3.
Next up was Chris Ross and he delivered another RBI knock, this time a double, and then two batters later Terry Daniels got his second single of the inning which scored Ross and KJ Smith to make it 11-3.
Three straight walks brought in another run as Aiden Dove was credited with an RBI after the free pass and then Mitchem delivered a two-run single to make it 14-3.
Mingo wasn't done as Blankenship followed up with a two RBI single to put the Miners ahead by 13 at 16-3.
Mitchem started the game on the mound for Mingo and got the win as he went four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on two hits with one strikeout and three walks. Mitchem helped his cause at the plate with a team high three hits and three RBIs.
Dove pitched the final three innings in relief and gave up three runs, two earned on two hits with one K and four walks.
Mingo had 13 hits in the win as Blankenship, Ross, Daniels, and Coleman each had two knocks.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 1 0 0 3 12 - 16 13 3
WHS: 1 0 0 1 1 2 - 5 4 3
SHERMAN 4 MINGO CENTRAL 3 (Tuesday, March 21)
Mingo Central and Sherman played a tight game on Tuesday night in Seth but the Tide came away with a 4-3 win thanks to a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Coach Jacob Staton's Miners took an early 1-0 lead as Tyler Mitchem singled and then came in to score on a RBI triple from Dylan Vance..
Sherman tied the game up with a run in the bottom half of the frame and then the score remained the same until the fifth inning as both teams had solid pitching and played good defense.
The Tide plated two runs in the fifth to take a 3-1 lead but it was short lived as the Miners answered with a pair in the top of the sixth to knot the game up at three.
Chris Ross led the inning off with a triple and then KJ Smith worked a walk to put two runners on. Later in the inning with two outs, coach Staton called on pinch hitter Colton Smith and the moved pair off as he delivered a clutch two run single to make it a 3-3 game.
The Tide took the lead back at 4-3 in the bottom half of the inning and then Sherman struck out the Miners in order in the seventh to come away with the win.
Ross started the game for Mingo and gave up one run on two hits with one K while KJ Smith fired three innings in relief and gave up two runs on two hits with five strikeouts and three walks.
Vance pitched the sixth inning and allowed the unearned run. He hit a batter and struck out one.
Mitchem led the way for the Miners at the dish with three hits.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 - 3 7 2
SHS: 1 0 0 0 2 1 x - 4 4 0
EAST RIDGE 10 MINGO CENTRAL 0 (Thursday, March 23)
Mingo Central traveled to Pike County for their final game of the week and they fell to East Ridge 10-0 in five innings.
The Warriors jumped ahead early as they scored two runs in the first and then four in the second to take a 6-0 lead. They added four more in the fourth to take the 10-0 lead.
The Miners only had three hits as Ross legged out a double while Ryan Conley and Keziah Joplin had singles.
Ross took the loss on the mound as he started and lasted only 1.1 innings allowing six runs, two earned, on two hits with one K and four walks.
The Miners record sits at 1-2 on the young season.
Score by Innings
MCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 3
ERHS: 2 4 0 4 x - 10 5 0