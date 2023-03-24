Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

mingo baseball staton mitchem.JPG
Buy Now

Mingo Central head coach Jacob Staton high fives Tyler Mitchem during a game in the 2022 season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

CLEAR FORK — Mingo Central used a 12-run inning to pick up a season opening win at Westside on Wednesday night as they came away with a 16-5 mercy-rule win in six innings. 

Mingo Central fell behind 1-0 after the first inning but knotted it up in the second as Aaron Blankenship led the frame off with a double and then came in to score on a RBI single from Chris Ross. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

