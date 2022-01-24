NEWTOWN — The Chapmanville Regional High School girls’ basketball team has certainly been interesting this season.
The youthful and unranked Lady Tigers toppled their third ranked team this season with Thursday night’s 60-56 win at Class AA No. 7 Mingo Central atop a snowy Miner Mountain.
Chapmanville improved to 5-6 on the season with the win, while the Miners dropped to 8-4.
It was the second straight win over a ranked team by the Lady Tigers.
Chapmanville was coming off a 55-39 win at home on Jan. 15 over Class AA No. 6 Summers County.
Back on Dec. 30, Chapmanville downed then Class AAA No. 7 Winfield, 55-49.
The Lady Tigers led Mingo Central by 11 points at halftime, 27-16, then held on for the win.
The Miners dug themselves back to within two late in the fourth quarter before Chapmanville was able to pull it out.
Jaiden Mahon had a big night for Chapmanville, leading the way with 21 points and sinking four 3-pointers.
Senior Claire Dingess and Haley Fleming also broke into double digits in scoring with 13 and 12 points respectively.
Chloe Thompson tossed in eight points. Daizi Farley and Brooke Christian tallied three points apiece.
Addie Smith led Mingo Central with 16 points. Bella Hall added 15. Megan Adkins also broke into double figures in scoring with 10 points. Madisyn Curry netted eight points, Delaney Grimmett four and Alyssa Davis one.
Curry added seven rebounds for the Miners. Davis also had eight boards and six steals. Adkins also had four steals. Smith also handed out six assists.
Chapmanville led 42-35 after three but had to hold off the Miners late.
Mingo Central pulled to within 44-41 with 6:08 to go as Smith hit a pair of free throws.
The lead was cut to 46-44 after Hall’s layup with 3:41 left in the game.
That was as close as the Miners could get.
Fleming then hit a pair of free throws and Mahon scored on a putback, pushing the lead to 50-44.
Smith kept Mingo Central in it with a 3 at the 1:52 mark, cutting the deficit to 52-48.
Hall then nailed a 15-footer with 1:31 left to make it a 54-50 ballgame.
Chapmanville was then able to hold off the Miners.
Fleming and Mahon split from the foul line and Fleming connected on a pair of free throws with 37.8 ticks to go as CRHS led 58-52.
Mahon then was able to seal it with 25.8 seconds left as she split from the foul line, making it 59-52.
Hall closed it to 60-56 at the buzzer with a layup.
The game was tied 11-11 after one quarter.
The Lady Tigers are scheduled to return to action on Jan. 27 at home against county rival Logan. CRHS then hosts Mingo Central on Jan. 29 in the rematch with the Miners. Chapmanville follows that up with a Feb. 2 rematch at Logan.
Mingo Central hosts Wyoming East on Jan. 24, then hosts Tolsia on Jan. 27.