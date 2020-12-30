SETH — Quality play from the guard position is something that Sherman High Lady Tide basketball coach Terri Dawn Williams knows that she can count on.
“We’re not real big and we’ll play multiple guards which puts an athletic group out there,” she said. “Our guard play is going to be a strength for us and we should shoot well from the perimeter.”
Sherman looks to improve on a (9-14) mark from a season ago that saw them fall to Tolsia in Class A Region 4 section 2 play.
Returning is senior point guard Caraline Nelson (17.6 ppg) and junior shooting guard Hailea Skeens ((17.2 ppg). Nelson needs just 90 points to reach 1,000 in her prep career.
“Caraline is really good at creating her own shot and getting her teammates involved,” said Williams. “She has a quick first step and she can drive past you if you don’t respect her ability to drive to the basket. She is very positive in attitude and works hard. She’s a floor leader and sometimes I think we’ve been guilty of waiting to see what she’s going to do next with the ball. She is aggressive in her play and I like that about her. She’s worked hard on her defense and she’s become a pretty good defender.”
Williams, a two-time Coal Valley News Coach of the Year said that Skeens did a good job last season in sliding over to point guard when Nelson nursed an injury.
“She can handle the ball and do all of the things you want out of a guard,” she added. “She is very athletic and is fast down the floor with the ball. She continues to improve and we like the combination of those two girls on the floor.”
Before COVID-19 pushed the season’s start back to Jan. 11, Coach Williams said that she had a good turnout for the season.
“It was going well and we had 22 girls out,” she added. “Zoe Steele (junior) was hurt during volleyball and tore her ACL and she has to have surgery. We are really going to miss her out there.”
Williams said that Lauren Guthrie is a freshman who shows tremendous skill and will see time on the floor this season. Sophomore Annika Roop was starting games for Sherman at the backside of her freshman season and Williams looks for her to compete again in 2021 for the Lady Tide. Sherman’s coach said that she believes that healthy competition is a good thing.
“She is one of our best defenders and did a really good job shooting the ball at times last year,” said Williams.
Ainsley Toney was primarily a jayvee player as a frosh but Williams said she build on her experience last season in getting her first taste of varsity play a year ago.
“She handles the ball well and is smart with the ball,” she said. “She doesn’t turn it over and has good, solid skills.”
Senior Abbey Riley, who played as a freshman but didn’t play for two seasons will rejoin the team and provide depth.
Williams, who also serves as volleyball coach and assistant softball coach said that her team hopes to be able to take the court this season and that they are prepared to begin their season.
“Scheduling has been tough and I know it has for everyone,” she said. “It is tough on kids when you practice and then you can’t play for three weeks, then practice and can’t play for three more weeks. We’ll have to wait and see but we will be ready and I think the girls are looking forward to getting started again.”
Williams will be assisted by Ricky Saunders and Brad Keith.
The Lady Tide kick off their season on Jan. 22 at cross-county rival Van.