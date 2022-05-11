MATEWAN — To say that Lenore has dominated the Middle School softball scene in Mingo County would simply be an understatement.
The Lady Rangers in fact are perfect as they made it seven for seven winning Mingo County Championships as they mercy-ruled Gilbert 15-2 in five innings in the title game on Thursday in Matewan.
Lenore fell behind 2-0 early on as Gilbert plated a pair of runs following an error in the top of the first inning but the red-and-white answered with four runs in the bottom half to go up 4-2.
They would add three more runs in the second and then explode for six more in the third as they extended their advantage to 13-2. Lenore would score two more runs in the fourth to reach the final tally of 15-2.
8th grade standout Bailee Hall earned the win in the circle for Lenore as she went the complete game and allowed he two runs on one hit with 11 Ks and a walk.
For the year Hall was unhittable as she had 138 strikeouts in 66 innings pitched and posted an ERA of 0.136.
At the plate Hall was walked each of her four times to bat and came around to score a run every time. Emma Lackey and Katie Hall each singled and scored two runs in the win while Haven Deskins walked twice and scored two runs.
Aleksah Osborne, Hailey Newsome, Addi Ooten, Paisley Bolyard, and Brooke Spaulding each scored a run to add to the cause for Lenore.
A. Plummer was the losing pitcher for the Lady Lions while K. New had the lone base hit and also scored a run.
With the win Lenore closed out the 2022 season with a final record of 15-2 with the lone losses coming to Madison. They were coached by Chad Hall and Christa Hall.
2022 Lenore Lady Rangers Roster
Bailee Hall — .719 BA- (7 Home runs, 2 out-of-park)
Katie Hall — .325 BA
Emma Lackey — .421 BA- (2 in-park home runs)
Haven Deskins — .310 BA- (2 in-park home runs)
Aleksah Osborne- .432 BA
Hailey Newsome- .333 BA (1 in-park home run)
Addie Ooten- .294 BA (2 in-park home runs)
Paisley Bolyard- .263 BA
Brooke Spaulding- .214 BA
Riley Porter
Payton Moore
Linsie Hall
Chloe Dyer
Makayla Bryant
Bryleigh Fletcher
Ryleigh Baisden
Laken Copley
Raegan Phillips