GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates and coach Kevin Deskins picked up two more wins this past week and saw their record for the 2021 season improve to 7-4.
On Monday, Jan. 25 BHS hosted Lawrence County in what turned out to be a come from behind win for the red-and-white.
The two teams were neck-and-neck in the first quarter of play but the visiting Lady Bulldogs took the lead into the second stanza by two at 17-15.
The Lady Pirates turned the tide in the next eight minutes of play as they held LCHS to only seven points while tossing in 14 of their own and took a 29-24 lead into the break.
Coming out of halftime, Lawrence County made their move as they locked down BHS allowing only six points in the stanza while scoring 18 and taking a 42-35 lead into the fourth.
The final eight minutes of play was all Belfry however as freshman Kyera Thornsbury willed her team to victory as they outscored LCHS 21-11 to secure the three point win.
Thornsbury led all scorers in the game with 29 points while junior Cushi Fletcher joined her in double-figures with 13.
BHS only turned the ball over six times in the contest while forcing the Lady Bulldogs into 19 turnovers.
Lawrence County 17 7 18 11 — 53
Belfry 15 14 6 21 — 56
LC: Feltner 25; Adkins 5; Kyleah Ward 4; Neal 9; Kaison Ward 4; Webb 2; Hammond 4
B: Justice 6; Varney 4; Fletcher 13; Phillips 2; Thornsbury 29; Sparks 2
BELFRY 70 PIKE CENTRAL 27
The Belfry girls’ made easy work of district foe Pike Central for the second time this season on Tuesday, Jan. 26 as they doubled-up on their rival, winning by a final of 70-27.
BHS jumped ahead 25-11 after the first quarter if play and led 52-17 going into the break as they cruised to the 43 point blowout win.
Fletcher led all scorers with 25 points, 21 coming in the first half, while Thornsbury followed her with 18 and Kyra Justice added 11.
Belfry forced PCHS into 32 turnovers while only turning the ball over seven times themselves.
Pike Central 11 6 6 4 — 27
Belfry 25 27 16 2 — 70
PC: H. May 4; Spears 2; Justice 8; Tackett 9; A. May 4.
B: Justice 11; Varney 7; Fletcher 25; Phillips 0; Thornsbury 18; Coley 2; Smith 5; B. Howard 2.
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY 68 BELFRY 57
The Lady Pirates played their third game of the week on Saturday, Jan. 30 in the Tim Short Showcase at South Laurel as they suffered a loss to the hands of Rockcastle County 68-57.
BHS led 16-10 after one quarter of play and 30-23 going into the second half but they were outscored by 18 points in the second half and suffered the double-digit defeat.
Fletcher and Thornsbury once again led the way for the red-and-white, with the junior scoring a game high 26 points and the frosh totaling 21.
Coach Deskins’ club saw their season record move to 7-4 through 11 games.
The Lady Pirates have a touch stretch coming up as they are scheduled to host Johnson Central tonight before playing at Pikeville on Saturday and Martin County on Monday.
Belfry (7-4) 16 14 11 16 — 57
Rockcastle County (4-1) 10 13 24 21 — 68
B: Justice 3; Varney 1; Fletcher 26; Phillips 4; Thornsbury 21; Smith 2
RC: Harper 2; Jones 11; K. King 23; Brown 0; Coleman 16; A. King 4; Lopez 10; McClure 2