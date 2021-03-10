GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates and head coach Kevin Deskins took the court three times this past week and came away with wins in two of the three games as they improved their record to 16-7 on the season.
BHS picked up their first win on Wednesday, March 3 when they went on the road and won a low scoring affair to Letcher County by a final score of 38-36.
The Lady Pirates trailed 21-14 at the half but outscored the Lady Cougars 10-6 in the third quarter and 14-9 in the fourth to pick up the two point win.
Freshman Kyera Thornsbury led BHS with 17 points on the night while also grabbing eight rebounds. Cushi Fletcher added nine, Alyssa Varney tossed in six, 8th grader Addison Smith netted four, and Linzee Phillips finished with two to round out the scoring for BHS.
Sophomore center Jenna Sparks went scoreless in the game but made her impact known on the defensive end finishing with six blocked shots.
The red-and-white returned to action the following night this time back at home as they pulled away from Betsy Layne in the second half for a 58-45 win.
Belfry led by one at 25-24 at halftime but outscored the Lady Bobcats 33-21 in the second half to cruise to the 13-point win.
Thornsbury once again led BHS as she dominated the Lady Cats finishing with a game high 28 points. Fletcher joined her in double-figures as she narrowly missed a double-double finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds.
Varney followed with six while Phillips and Smith each totaled four points and Sparks finished with two points and three blocks.
BHS forced Betsy Layne into 19 turnovers in the game while committing only seven of their own.
The Pirates suffered a defeat in their third game of the week on Friday night in the BHS Gymnasius as Knott County made the trip to Pond Creek and came away with the 57-51 win.
KCHS outscored Belfry in each of the first three quarters of play as they led 44-32 going into the fourth quarter.
BHS attempted to make a late rally as they outscored the visitors 19-13 in the final stanza but it was not enough as Knott held on for the six point win.
Fletcher led the way in this contest for the Pirates as she netted 17 points while Varney also had a hot hand finishing with 10. Thornsbury was limited to nine points on the night while Justice followed with seven, Phillips netted six, and Sparks rounded out the scoring with two.
The Lady Pirates are tied for the second most wins in the 15th Region as they enter the final week of regular season action with a 16-7 record. Pikeville sits atop the region with an 18-5 record while Floyd Central and Johnson Central are 16-4 as of press time.
BHS was back in action on Monday night against Martin County and again on Tuesday night against Shelby Valley in what were supposed to be the final two games on the regular season slate.
Both games were played in the friendly confines of the BHS Gymnasium but scores and stats were not made available by press time.
The schedule for the 60th District Tournament to be played at Pike Central High School has been set, as No. 1 seed Belfry is scheduled to play the winner of No. 2 seed Pike Central and No. 3 seed Phelps in the championship game on Thursday, March 18 at 7 p.m.
The semifinal game between the Hornets and the Hawks is scheduled for March 15 at 7 p.m. and will also be played inside of the Hawks Nest.