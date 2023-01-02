GOODY, Ky. — For the first time in several years the Belfry Lady Pirates played games on all three days of the annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic. The Lady Pirates fared well in the tournament as they went 2-1 in their three games.
BELFRY 55 HAZARD 44 (Dec. 28)
Head coach Kevin Deskins’ Belfry Lady Pirates handled business in their opening game of the 48th annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic as they pulled away from Hazard in the second half for a 55-44 win.
Belfry came out hot to start the game as they jumped out to an early lead as they took a 17-9 advantage into the second quarter after a floater before the horn by 7th grader Karlea Stanley.
The Lady Pirates pushed their lead up to double digits early in the second quarter after a bucket by Jaaliyah Warren but the Lady Bulldogs Abby Maggard ended the quarter on a run to cut the Belfry lead to 27-26 going into the break.
The visiting Bulldogs battled back to take the lead at 35-34 late in the third quarter but Warren ended the quarter on a 5-0 spurt for Belfry to give them the 39-37 lead going into the fourth.
In the final quarter junior forward Clara McNamee helped BHS put the game away as she scored eight of her 13 points in the stanza to help them pull away for the 11-point win.
Stanley and Warren joined McNamee as double-figure scorers for Belfry as they poured in 19 points apiece to lead the way. 6 foot 3 7th grade center Maci Maynard rounded out the scoring with four.
BELFRY 49 WEST CARTER 44 (Dec. 29)
The Belfry Lady Pirates used a third quarter surge to pull away from West Carter for a 49-44 win on the second day of the 48th Mountain Schoolboy Classic.
The game was tight early on as West Carter held a slim 11-10 lead after the first quarter of play. The Lady Comets kept the lead going into the half as they outpaced Belfry 11-9 in the second to take a 22-19 lead.
Whatever coach Kevin Deskins’ said to his team at halftime paid off as they came out of the break looking like a new team. The Lady Pirates tied the game up at 24 after a free-throw by Maci Maynard and ended the quarter on a 10-2 run to take a 34-26 lead into the fourth.
Jaaliyah Warren opened up the final quarter with a long three to give Belfry their largest lead of the night at 37-26. The Lady Comets attempted to rally but a bucket from Kyle DeBoard with 2:35 to play pushed the lead back to eight at 43-35.
Warren paced the Lady Pirates with 15 points, Clara McNamee joined her with 12 points, while Karlea Stanley was next with nine and DeBoard added seven points.
KNOTT COUNTY CENTRAL 44 BELFRY 29 (Dec. 30)
The Lady Pirates could not make it a perfect 3-0 in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic as they fell in their third game to Knott County Central 44-29 on Friday night.
Belfry never could get going offensively in the loss as they only managed to score single digits in all four quarters of the game.
Despite the low scoring BHS only trailed by two at 18-16 at halftime but Knott County outscored them 26-13 in the second half to pull away for the win.
Warren was the lone Lady Pirate to manage double-figures in the loss as she finished with 14 points.
The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for Belfry as they saw their record move to 7-5. Belfry is set to be back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 3 against Lawrence County in the Kentucky 2A Tournament at Floyd Central High School.
BHS is set to close out the week with a home game against East Ridge on Friday night.
Score by Quarters
HHS: 9 17 11 7 — 44
BHS: 17 10 12 16 — 55
Scoring
H: A. Maggard 21, A. Ramey 6, B. Cornett 6, H. Caudill 7, M. Roberts 4
B: K. Stanley 19, J. Warren 19, C. McNamee 13, M. Maynard 4, K. Thornsbury 0, K. DeBoard 0, D. Oliver 0.
Score by Quarters
WCHS: 11 11 4 18 — 44
BHS: 10 9 15 15 — 49
Scoring
WC: A. Henderson 17, K. Kinney 6, C. Burton 9, M. Nicholson 5, J. McCleese 5, K. Nolan 2
B: J. Warren 15, C. McNamee 12, K. Stanley 9, K. DeBoard 7, M. Maynard 4, K. Thornsbury 0, D. Oliver 0, AJ Hairston 0
Score by Quarters
KCHS: 12 6 13 13 — 44
BHS: 7 9 4 9 — 29
Scoring
KC: K. Gayheart 20, P. Fletcher 11, K. Gibson 4, L. Hall 3, A. Bentley 3, F. Pollard 2, D. Reed 1
B: J. Warren 14, K. Stanley 4, M. Maynard 4, C. McNamee 3, K. Thornsbury 2, K. DeBoard 2, D. Oliver 0, M. Meade 0