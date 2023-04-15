EASTERN, Ky. — The Belfry softball squad earned lopsided wins over Floyd Central and Magoffin County in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament before falling to district rival Pike Central in the championship game.
BELFRY 11 FLOYD CENTRAL 1 (Monday, April 10)
The Lady Pirates cruised to an easy win over tournament host Floyd Central on the opening day of the tournament as they picked up an 11-1 victory in five innings.
8th grade pitcher Molly Fahm was her usual dominant self as she struck out 13 batters over her five innings and allowed just one unearned run on one hit with two walks.
Fahm also provided the big stick at the plate as she finished a perfect 4-4 with a double and three RBIs. Makaylin Meade matched her RBI total with three as she finished 3-4 with a double while backstop Natalie Fite had a double and two RBIs.
Myra Bevins singled, walked, and scored a team best three runs, Zoey Caudill walked twice and scored a pair, and Bell Howard picked up an RBI.
BHS scored four runs in both the second and third innings to blow the game open.
BELFRY 12 MAGOFFIN COUNTY 0 (Tuesday, April 11)
Coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates earned their second five-inning win in as many days as they rolled past Magoffin County 12-0 on Tuesday at Floyd Central High School.
Fahm once again fired a gem as she fanned 13 Lady Hornet batters over her five-shutout innings allowing just three hits along with three walks.
Lexi Bevins led BHS at the plate as she finished 3-4 with an RBI while Fahm helped her own cause going 2-4 with a double and a pair of runs batted in.
Natalie Fite went a perfect 2-2 with a double and two walks while Myra Bevins went 2-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Bell Howard added single and an RBI while Makaylin Meade also recorded an RBI.
Sydney Stafford scored a pair of runs while Zoey Caudill plated one for BHS.
PIKE CENTRAL 4 BELFRY 1 (Thursday, April 13)
The Lady Pirates went down to 60th District foe Pike Central in the championship game on Thursday also at Floyd Central High School as the Lady Hawks left with a 4-1 win.
Belfry's lone run came in the bottom of the fifth inning as Myra Bevins had a two-out single and then came in to score on an RBI double by Natalie Fite to make it a 2-1 game.
The inning came to an end however as Fite was thrown out at third trying to stretch the hit into a triple.
Pike Central got that run back in the ensuing top of the sixth and then plated another insurance run in the seventh as they pulled away for the three-run win.
Fite led Belfry at the dish as she had a single to go along with the RBI double while Bevins, Molly Fahm, and Makaylin Meade each had singles.
Fahm was saddled with the loss in the circle as she fired the complete game allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with four strikeouts and five walks.
Belfry's record now sits at 10-4 on the season.
PCHS: 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 - 4 6 0
BHS: 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 - 1 5 2
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.