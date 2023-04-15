Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

EASTERN, Ky. — The Belfry softball squad earned lopsided wins over Floyd Central and Magoffin County in the Kentucky 2A Section 8 Tournament before falling to district rival Pike Central in the championship game. 

BELFRY 11 FLOYD CENTRAL 1 (Monday, April 10)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings