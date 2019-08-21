BAXTER, Ky. - The Belfry Lady Pirates started the 2019 season 1-0 as they went on the road in their season opener on Thursday, Aug, 15, and cruised past Harlan County 4-1.
UPike commit Kylie Gollihue led the scoring for the Lady Pirates as she knocked in two goals to help extend the Belfry lead to 3-0 after Mylah Caudill got the scoring started with an early goal.
After a goal by Hayley Key from Harlan brought the score to 3-1 Hannah Spence answered for Belfry to push the lead back to 4-1.
The Lady Pirates had 18 shots on goal while they kept the Lady Black Bears at bay for most of the game as they only attempted four shots on goal. Junior keeper Kenzie "Lucy" Maynard had two saves for coach Karissa Whitt.
The game was the first game for both teams as Belfry improved to 1-0 and Harlan County fell to 0-1.
Game two of the 2019 season saw the Lady Pirates hit the road once again as they traveled to Estill County and played their way to a 3-3 tie.
Gollihue once again led Belfry in scoring and this time she was responsible for all three of the goals as she recorded her first hat trick of the 2019 season, including an unassisted goal in the 60th minute to tie the game up at three apiece.
That now gives Gollihue five goals in only two games on the season. Kristine Brucal recorded the only assist and goalie "Lucy" Maynard had seven saves. The Lady Pirates played again on Monday night at Prestonsburg but scores and stats were not available at press time.
They are scheduled to be back in action on Thursday at Pikeville in a 6 p.m. start.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.