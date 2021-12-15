HINDMAN, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates won their final game in the WYMT Mountain Classic on Thursday at Knott County Central High School as they defeated Leslie County 48-43 to claim fifth place.
The Lady Pirates (1-2) and Leslie County were playing for the second time in the early part of the season as Lady Eagles defeated Belfry 71-47 on Nov. 30.
Sophomore center Jenna Sparks had a monster game in the win on Thursday night as she narrowly missed a triple-double finishing with eight points, 20 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots.
Senior Cushi Fletcher was Belfry’s leading scorer finishing with 17 points while fellow senior Linzee Phillips joined her in double-figures with 12.
Alyssa Varney scored five points while Hope Coley and Baylei Howard each tallied four to round out the scoring for BHS.
Score by Quarters
Leslie County (2-2) 15 5 11 12 — 43
Belfry (1-2) 12 13 9 15 — 48
Scoring
LC: Emily Bowling 4; Baylee Davidson 3; Courtney Hoskins 21; Emma Napier 5; Iris Mapier 10
B: Phillips 12; A. Varney 5; Sparks 8; Fletcher 17; B. Howard 4; Coley 4
KNOTT COUNTY 41 BELFRY 28 (Dec. 6)
Head coach Kevin Deskins’ Lady Pirates drew the hosts in their opening game of the WYMT Classic last Monday and took a defeat as they struggled to score the ball in a 41-28 loss.
Sparks was the lone Belfry player to end up in double-figures with 10 points while also grabbing eight rebounds and blocking four shots.
The Lady Pirates scored single-digit points in all four periods of the game.
Belfry now boasts a record of 1-2 as they prepare for a three-game home stand at Pond Creek this week. The Pirates host Betsy Layne on Monday, Floyd Central on Tuesday, and Huntington St. Joseph on Saturday.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (0-2) 8 9 7 4 — 28
Knott Central (2-0) 7 15 11 8 — 41
Scoring
B: Phillips 0 (starter); A. Varney 2; Sparks 10; Fletcher 7; B. Howard 0 (starter); Coley 9
KC: Kylie Gayheart 6; Abby Maggard 2; Presley Fletcher 16; Brook Mason 10; Kelsey Noble 0 (starter); Courtney Hayes 4; Layce Hall 3