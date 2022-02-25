PHELPS, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates claimed their 4th consecutive 60th District Championship on Thursday night inside a jam packed McCoy Athletic Center as they won a low scoring affair in overtime over Pike Central by a final score of 29-27.
"I just love this group of girls, they've had over 100 total wins since they've been in high school,' Belfry head coach Kevin Deskins said after the win. "They've won four straight District Championships in a row and now maybe we can go to Pikeville and get that one we've been missing."
The Lady Pirates (15-14) now advance to next week's 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena as a No. 1 seed, meaning they will play a No. 2 seed from either the 57th, 58th, or 59th Districts.
Belfry's first round opponent in the 15th Region tourney will not be announced on Saturday afternoon following the annual tournament drawing.
In the win over the Lady Hawks, Belfry was ice-cold shooting from the floor all night long as they made only 11-39 attempts good for 28 percent shooting, including connecting on only 2-17 three-point attempts.
Despite the off shooting night the Lady Pirates were able to stay in the game and pull of the come from behind win thanks to their stifling defense which has been their strength all season long according to their head coach.
"Defense has kind of been this groups MO since they've been here," Deskins said. "We don't focus a lot on offense, we see what the other team does and we focus a lot of what we do in practice on defense. We maybe should focus on shooting after tonight, but you are going to have nights like this. These girls know how to play off each other defensively than they do offensively. And to me, defense wins championships."
Pike Central had the lead after the first quarter of play as Kylea Weddington drilled a three late in the period to give the Hawks the 8-6 advantage going into the second quarter.
The second quarter saw both teams go frigid from the floor as they only connected on one field goal apiece, both three-pointers, and Pike Central held an 11-10 lead going into halftime.
Belfry jumped ahead briefly in the third period after a bucket by Cushi Fletcher made it 14-12, but the Lady Hawks responded with a 7-0 run and took a 19-14 lead after a bucket from Hannah May.
The score looked to remain the same heading into the fourth but senior Alyssa Varney delivered a long three in the closing seconds of the third to cut the PC lead to 19-17.
Senior Linzee Phillips tied the game at 19 apiece on a jumper with 5:13 to go in the 4th quarter and then BHS took the lead at 22-20 on a layup from Hope Coley with two minutes to play.
Pike Central tied the game up less then 20 seconds later as May sank a couple free-throws and then the Lady Hawks had a chance to win the game with 1.9 seconds to play but Emelia Tackett went 0-2 from the line and the game went into overtime.
In the extra frame, Belfry quickly jumped ahead thanks to buckets from Coley and Jenna Sparks. Phillips and Fletcher each sank free-throws in the closing seconds of the game to keep the Lady Pirates in front, but Pike Central still had time to tie the game up in the final seconds.
Sparks came up huge as she made the play of the game defensively blocking May's game tying shot as time expired to seal the win for BHS.
Fletcher led the way for Belfry with 11 points as she was the lone Pirate in double-figures. Sparks added seven points, nine rebounds, and six blocks.
Phillips turned in four points, six assists, and four steals while Coley also tallied four points and Varney rounded out the scoring for Belfry with three.
May led the way in scoring for Pike Central with a game high 12 points.
Both teams left points at the foul line as Belfry shot 5-14 from the charity-stripe while Pike Central connected on 8-18 attempts.
Looking ahead to next weeks region tournament, coach Deskins said he feels like his team is peaking at the right time as they have won 9 of their last 10 games heading in.
"We've played probably one of the hardest schedule in the 15th Region just based off of where we had to go to get games," Deskins said. "We're battle tested and we've got some confidence going into region. That's really the most important thing as you enter tournament time is how you feel and how is the chemistry of your team, and we are where we need to be."
Score by Quarters
PCHS (12-16): 8 4 7 3 5 - 27
BHS (15-14): 6 4 7 5 7 - 29
Scoring
PC: May 12, Weddington 6, Tackett 3, Hannah 3, Taylor 2, Bowman 1.
B: Fletcher 11, Sparks 7, Coley 4, Phillips 4, Varney 3, Justice 0.