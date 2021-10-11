LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates punched their ticket to the 15th Region Tournament last week as they defeated Pikeville in the semifinals of the 58th District Tourney on Monday, Oct. 4 at the Lawrence County High School soccer complex by a final score of 5-2.
Head coach Donna Smith’s club fell behind early on as Pikeville’s took the 1-0 lead following a goal from Rylee Theiss in the 14th minute of action.
The red-and-white wasted no time getting the goal back as freshman Myra Bevins scored just two minutes later to knot the match up at one apiece.
Bevins scored another goal in the 23rd minute to give BHS their first lead at 2-1 which would be the score going into halftime.
In early part of the second half freshman Makena Justice pushed the Belfry lead to two at 3-1 as she found the back of the net following an assist from Hannah Cobb.
During the 60th minute Bevins secured her first career postseason hat trick as she knocked it in past the Pikeville goalie to give BHS the 4-1 lead.
Junior Bailey McCoy scored the final goal of the game for the Lady Pirates in the 73rd minute off of another assist from Cobb, her second of the game.
BHS recorded 17 shots on goal in the loss compared to eight for Pikeville. Belfry goalie Jazzy Cline recorded four saves in the win.
The win for the Lady Pirates sent them to the 58th District Championship match on Wednesday against host Lawrence County and guaranteed their spot in this week’s 15th Region Tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs proved to be too much for the Pirates however as they claimed the 4-1 win and captured the district crown.
Hannah Cobb scored the only goal of the game for BHS off of an assist from Kinzie Jackson in the 47th minute as they knotted the match up at one apiece.
LCHS would then add three goals coming in the 49th, 50th, and 52nd minutes as they jumped ahead 4-1 and held on for the three point win.
LCHS had 31 shots on goal compared to six for Belfry. Cline was credited with 16 saves.
The Lady Pirates, who now have a season record of 8-11-1, will now return home to host the 15th Region Tournament which begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a match between powerhouse Prestonsburg and Belfry.
The Blackcats defeated the Lady Pirates 10-0 in the regular season and have a record of 18-1.
The winner of that contest will then play the winner of Lawrence County and Johnson Central in the championship match on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 7:00 p.m. also at Belfry High School.
PIKEVILLE 2 BELFRY 1 (Boys)
The Belfry boys soccer squad saw their season come to a close on Tuesday, Oct. 5 as they lost a tight 2-1 match to Pikeville in the semifinals of the 58th District Tournament played at Lawrence County High School.
Senior Dalton Stacy scored the lone goal of the match for BHS as he found the back of the net during the 37th minute of action to tie the match up at one apiece.
Pikeville took the lead at 2-1 after Trey Hancock’s penalty kick in the 57th minute and they held on down the stretch for the one point win.
Belfry finished with 12 shots on goal compared to 11 for the Panthers. BHS goalie Tyler Slone finished with six saves.
The loss ended the season for head coach Trenedy May’s Lady Pirates as they finished with a 4-8 record during his first season at the helm.