BELFRY, Ky. - The Belfry Middle School girls' basketball team recently completed a sweep over the Dorton Lady Wildcats winning all four games that were played, including a final score of 37-16 in the eightth grade game.
Eighth-grader Kyera Thornsbury continued to impress as she led the Lady Pirates with a game high 21 points on the day while Ashley Phillips, Isabella Howard, Hannah Scales, and Kaylor Thornsbury all scored four apiece.
In the B-team game the Lady Pirates pulled away for the 30-9 win, thanks to a balanced attack from Kaylor Thornsbury and Karlea Stanley who scored six points each and Molly Fahm, Kerrigan Dotson and Macy Maynard who all tossed in four apiece.
In the C-team game Belfry once again held Dorton to single digits as they held on for the 26-7 win behind Stanley's 10 point performance.
The score of the fifth grade game was similar as the Lady Pirates held the Cats to only three points in the 22-3 win. Kamryn Duncan was the top scorer in this contest firing in 10 points.
Prior to the sweep over Dorton, Belfry played in the Valley Panorama and went 1-1 with a win over Cawood and and a loss to Shelby Valley.
The Lady Pirates had their way with Cawood as they once again locked their opponent down defensively and held them to single digits as they secured the 25-9 win.
Kyera Thornsbury led the way again with 15 points while Ashley Phillips flipped in six.
Belfry did not fare well against the host Shelby Valleyas the Wildcats cruised to the 45-23 win.
Kyera Thornsbury led with 13 points while Phillips followed with eight.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.