BUCKLEY CREEK, Ky. — Belfry and Pike Central played three times in the regular season in 2023 and the Lady Hawks came out on top in all three contests against their Pike County rival.
The Lady Pirates got the last laugh however as they came out on top in the fourth matchup of the season between the two squads and topped the Hawks 4-2 in a thrilling 60th District Championship game on Wednesday at Pike Central High School.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the seventh inning, junior catcher Natalie Fite came through with arguably the biggest hit of her career as she roped a bases clearing double down the left field line to give Belfry their first lead of the game at 3-2.
"We talk about our two-strike approach all the time," coach Ryan Chapman said. "Me and Natalie were actually talking before that at bat. I told her just stay within yourself and have a little fun. Sometimes the ball just rolls your way. She got one she liked, and she ripped it."
The Lady Pirates hadn't had much going at all on the night against Lady Hawk starter Chloe Hannah as their only scoring chance in the first six innings came in the fifth when they loaded the bases with two outs but came up empty.
Belfry came up off the mat in the top of the seventh however with the furious rally to shoch the host Hawks.
Lexi Bevins got the inning started as she smacked a hard-hit ball and reached on an error. Two batters later with one out, Sydney Stafford singled for her third hit of the day to put a pair of runners on base.
After a strikeout for the second out in the inning, Belfry was now down to their final out. Myra Bevins hit a grounder to third that Pike Central bobbled which allowed the speedster to reach to load up the bases.
Next up was Fite and she fell behind in the count 1-2 before she came up with the massive hit down the left field line to score all three runners.
"She (Hannah) likes to throw the rise when she gets up in the count," Fite said. "The three at bats before that I did not get on, I was 0-3 before that. So I was really nervous, I was shaking a little bit. But I did some little breathing exercises and calmed down."
After Fite's double Molly Fahm added a big insurance run as she blooped a single into right that scored courtesy runner Maddie Bevins to make it 4-2.
With all the momentum now on the side of the Pirates Fahm came out and retired Pike Central in order in the bottom half of the inning to close out the come-from-behind win.
"I was really excited after we took the lead," Fahm said. "But I was just trying to keep my calm and focus on my pitching."
The 8th grade pitcher finished the game with 14 strikeouts in her seven innings in the circle as she allowed only the two runs, one earned, on five hits with no walks.
Hannah Struck out 11 batters for Pike Central but was tagged for the four runs on nine hits.
The Lady Hawks beat Belfry 1-0 back on March 28, 4-1 on April 13 in the All-2A Classic, and 13-2 on April 27 at BHS. Coach Chapman said his Lady Pirates have steadily gotten better and had their sights set on the 60th District title all along.
"At Belfry we try to play for the gold every time, we just try to be a little better each day," coach Chapman said. "Tonight, it finally fell for us."
The Lady Pirates improved to 19-11 with the win and will now advance to the 15th Region Tournament as a No. 1 seed, which means they will play one of the runners-up from the 57th, 58th, or 59th Districts in the first round of the Region on Sunday.
"It's always good to go into Region on a high note, but I tell you our Region is tough," coach Chapman said. "A lot of two seeds can flat play. There's one of them right here in Pike Central. We've got a great district. Even Phelps, Ryleigh Spann threw a heck of a game against us on Monday. That says a lot about what we are going here in Pike County in the 60th."
Coach Chapman said the Region draw should be held on Friday which is when the Lady Pirates will find out their first-round opponent and the time of the game.
The 15th Region Tournament will be held this year at the StoneCrest Athletic Complex in Prestonsburg.
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 - 4 9 1
PCHS: 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 - 2 5 5
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.