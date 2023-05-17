Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

BUCKLEY CREEK, Ky. — Belfry and Pike Central played three times in the regular season in 2023 and the Lady Hawks came out on top in all three contests against their Pike County rival. 

The Lady Pirates got the last laugh however as they came out on top in the fourth matchup of the season between the two squads and topped the Hawks 4-2 in a thrilling 60th District Championship game on Wednesday at Pike Central High School. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

