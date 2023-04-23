Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WHITESBURG, Ky. — The Belfry softball squad split their two games over the weekend in the Mountain Strong Softball Classic at Letcher County High School as they shutout Clay County 6-0 and then fell to 15th Region final Lawrence County 12-6. 

BELFRY 6 CLAY COUNTY 0 (Friday, April 21)

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

