WHITESBURG, Ky. — The Belfry softball squad split their two games over the weekend in the Mountain Strong Softball Classic at Letcher County High School as they shutout Clay County 6-0 and then fell to 15th Region final Lawrence County 12-6.
BELFRY 6 CLAY COUNTY 0 (Friday, April 21)
Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm brought her A-game in the Pirate's opening game 6-0 win over Clay County in the Mountain Strong Softball Classic.
The 8th grade standout fired a complete game one-hit shutout against the 13th Region foe striking out 17 batters in the process.
Fahm also had a big game at the plate as she went 3-5 with a home run and three RBIs. Fahm smacked a two-run bomb, her eighth of the season, to deep centerfield to get the scoring started for Belfry in the first inning.
Makaylin Meade also hit a ball that left the ballpark as she belted a two-run homer to center in the top of the sixth.
Belfry scored their other two runs of the game in the fourth inning as Myra Bevins and Natalie Fite both singled and then came in on an RBI knock from Fahm. Courtesy runner Maddie Bevins scored the second run of the inning on an error.
Bevins and Fite both had three hits for Belfry with one of Fite's being a double. Bell Howard, Lexi Bevins, and Zoey Caudill also had singles.
BHS: 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 - 6 13 2
CCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 3
LAWRENCE COUNTY 12 BELFRY 6 (Sunday, April 23)
Coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates jumped out to a 4-1 lead after two innings over Lawrence County, but the Lady Bulldogs scored 11 runs over the final four innings to secure the 12-6 win.
Natalie Fite went 3-5 at the plate to lead Belfry while Makaylin Meade went 2-4 with three RBIs. Leadoff hitter Myra Bevins also had two hits while Lexi Bevins and Sydney Stafford also singled.
Abbi Vipperman picked up an RBI with a bases loaded walk and scored a run.
Myra Bevins started and took the loss as she went three innings allowing five runs on five hits with two Ks and three walks.
Molly Fahm pitched three innings in relief and allowed seven runs, four runs, on seven hits with six strikeouts and no walks.
After splitting the pair of games, the lady Pirates boast a record of 11-5 on the season.
BHS: 2 2 0 0 1 0 1 - 6 9 4
LCHS: 1 0 4 2 1 4 x - 12 12 6
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.