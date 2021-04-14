WHITESBURG, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates earned a 6-2 win over Powell County in game two of a doubleheader played on Saturday, April 10 at as they lost to Letcher County in game one by a score of 2-1.
In the game against Powell, the Lady Pirates received a complete game performance from sophomore hurler Trista Marcum as she allowed two unearned runs on only four hits while striking out six batters and walking none.
After PCHS plated two runs in the top of the first inning to start the game, BHS answered in the bottom half of the frame and got one of those runs back as Linzee Phillips was hit by a pitch, stole second, and then scored from there on a deep ground ball to third by catcher Natalie Fite.
With the score still reading 2-1 in the bottom of the third, Phillips was hit by a pitch again, stole second, and then scored on a single to left by Fite to tie the game up at two.
In the bottom of the fourth, Phillips struck again this time with her bat as she stroked a two-run triple to right scoring Marcum and Kylee Phillips to give BHS the 4-2 advantage.
The Lady Pirates added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth frame as Kylee Phillips scored after Sydnee Stafford reached on an error and then she scored on a sacrifice fly by Linzee Phillips to give Belfry the 6-2 lead.
After allowing the two unearned runs in the top of the first inning, Marcum only allowed two hits and fired six straight shutout innings to close out the game as she improved to 2-2 in the circle on the season.
In the first game of the twin bill against host Letcher County, the Lady Pirates couldn’t get the bats going and fell by 2-1 in a pitchers duel.
BHS jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the first inning as Fite reached on an error and then scored on an RBI double to left by Cameron Childers.
The Lady Cougars answered in their half of the inning however as they plated two runs on a solo HR by Autumn Wampler and a RBI base knock by Makennah Johnson.
7th grader Molly Fahm was the tough luck loser for BHS as she went the complete game and only allowed the two runs, one earned, on seven hits while striking out five batters and only walking one.
Johnson pitched the complete game for the Lady Cougars allowing seven hits and striking out 13 Belfry batters while only walking one.
After splitting the pair of games the Lady Pirates saw their season record improve to 4-3 on the young season. They were back in action on Monday at Pike Central and on Tuesday at East Ridge but scores and stats from those games were not available by press time.
They close out the week on Saturday by making a return trip to Letcher County to play in the 7th Annual Wizard of Ozz Classic. Belfry is set to play Clay County at 6:45 and then have a rematch with East Ridge in the game following.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.