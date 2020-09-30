The Belfry Lady Pirates secured their first win of the 2020 soccer season this past weekend as they went on the road and knocked off 15th region foe Shelby Valley 3-1.
The game was scoreless until less than 10 minutes remaining in the first half when Belfry freshman Zoey Caudill started the scoring with a goal in the 32nd minute to give BHS the 1-nil lead.
Caudill wasted little time increasing the Lady Pirates advantage as only two minutes later she found the back of the net for a second time to give BHS the 2-nil lead in the 34th minute of action. Kirstin Morris was credited with an assist on the goal.
Still leading 2-0 in the second half, head coach Donna Smith’s club pushed ahead to a 3-nil lead when junior Kenzie Jackson connected on a goal in the 56th minute.
Faith Newsom would score the lone goal for the Lady Cats on a penalty kick in the 58th minute to make the score 3-1, which would be the final tally as the teams went scoreless the rest of the way.
The Lady Pirates were able to get 12 shots on goal in the match while Valley had five shot attempts. Goalie Jazzy Cline had three saves for BHS.
The Lady Pirates also played Lawrence County on Tuesday of last week, falling to the Lady Bulldogs 10-nil.
BHS now has a 1-6 record in the 2020 season and was scheduled to play again on Monday night against Pikeville, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Lady Pirates will play at Martin County at 6:30 on Thursday evening and then return home to host Hazard at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Belfry Boys Soccer squad also played at LCHS on Tuesday and didn’t fare much better, losing by a final of 8-1.
Dalton Stacy scored the lone goal for BHS as he connected with the back of the net after a pass from Darby Fouch in the 29th minute of the contest.
LC had 24 shots to Belfry’s 10 on goal in the match. Freshman goalie Makaden Maynard had 12 saves for head coach Tim McNamee.
The Pirates fell to a record 1-4-1 on the season. They hosted Pikeville on Monday night and Paintsville on Tuesday night, but scores and stats from those contests were not available by press time.
BHS is set to host Mingo Central on Thursday in a 6 p.m. kick and then play Hazard on Saturday at home at 3 p.m.