GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a big win on senior night as they blew out district foe Pike Central by a final score of 53-32.
Prior to the game head coach Kevin Deskins honored seniors Cushi Fletcher, Linzee Phillips, Kyra Justice, Alyssa Varney, and Baylei Howard.
The Lady Pirates (12-13) played stifling defense throughout the night despite being without the services of their top defender in 6'2" center Jenna Sparks as they held the Lady Hawks to single digit-points in the first three quarters of the game.
Belfry struggled to convert offensively in the first half as they held an 18-12 at halftime but they turned it up a notch on that end coming out of the break.
In the third quarter Belfry outpaced Pike Central 19-7 as they jumped ahead and took a 37-19 lead into the fourth quarter after seven straight points from Kyra Jusice.
BHS built the lead to as much as 26 points when they went ahead 47-21 before coach Deskins' emptied his bench and allowed his seniors to receive a standing ovation from the Belfry faithful.
Cushi Fletcher led the way for the Pirates in scoring with 19 points while Justice followed her with 14. Hope Coley turned in a double-double performance with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Baylei Howard was next on the scoresheet with four points, Linzee Phillips tossed in three, and Alyssa Varney rounded out the scoring with two.
The win for Belfry improved them to 12-13 on the season and 4-0 on the year in district play as they secured the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 60th District Tournament. The Lady Pirates will play the winner of Pike Central and Phelps in the championship game on Feb. 24 at 6:30 in Phelps.
Belfry still has some work left to do in the regular season as they will travel to Huntington to play West Virginia foe St. Joe on Saturday.
They are then scheduled to play at Mountain Mission on Feb. 15, in their final home game against Leslie County on Feb. 17, and at Johnson Central on Feb. 18. to close out the regular s
Score by Quarters
Pike Central (9-13) 5 7 7 13 -- 32
Belfry (12-13) 9 9 19 16 -- 53
Scoring
PC: Tackett 5; May 3; Bowman 4; Hannah 2; Weddington 4; Johnson 1; Hess 13
B: Phillips 3; A. Varney 2; Justice 14; Howard 4; Fletcher 19; Coley 11