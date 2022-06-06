GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates saw their season come to a close in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament on Monday, May 30 as they lost to eventual champion Johnson Central 4-0.
The Golden Eagles wasted no time getting on the scoreboard as they capitalized on a pair of Belfry errors to take a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
The score remained the same until the fourth inning when Macy Conley singled home Abbie Stambaugh to make it 3-0 JC.
The Golden Eagles added their final run in the ensuing fourth inning as Mayson Delong led the inning off with a double and then scored on a sac fly by her sister Randi Delong to make it a 4-0 game.
Belfry had a runner reach base in each of the first five innings but they could not produce a run against winning pitcher Madelyn Vaughn.
The Lady Pirates biggest threat of the night offensively came in the top of the fourth inning when Kylee Phillips worked a Sydney Stafford and Myra Bevins each reached on an error to load up the bases.
Vaughn got Linzee Phillips to ground out sharply to second base however to end the threat.
7th grader Molly Fahm was the losing pitcher for the Lady Pirates as she allowed four runs, two earned, on just three hits while striking out two batters and walking three.
BHS had five hits as a team on the day as they were led by sophomore catcher Natalie Fite who had two singles. Linzee Phillips, Kylee Phillips, and Fahm each had singles.
The loss for head coach Ryan Chapman’s club ended their season with a final record of 17-11. They will say goodbye to four seniors as Linzee Phillips, Kylee Phillips, Cameron Childers, and Brianna Tello all played their final game for the red-and-white.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 5 2
JCHS: 2 0 0 1 1 0 x — 4 3 2