Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.