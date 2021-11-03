PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry volleyball squad saw their season come to an end this past Wednesday night as they fell to eventual champion Floyd Central in the 15th Region Semifinals at Johnson Central High School.
The Lady Jaguars and the Lady Pirates were neck-and-neck in the first set as they were tied at 10 all until Floyd Central went on a 11-0 run and clinched the set 25-12.
In the second set, head coach Bethany Staggs squad looked poised to tie the match up at 1-1 as they were ahead 24-20 with the serve in their favor. The Lady Jags rallied however and scored six straight points to steal the set and take a 2-0 lead.
After taking all of the momentum in the second set FCHS then cruised in the third set to win it 25-15 and secure the clean sweep.
The loss was the second 15th Region Tournament game for Belfry as they defeated host Johnson Central 3-0 in the opening round on Monday.
In that match BHS won the first set 25-14, took a close second set 25-22, and then cruised in the third set 25-15.
In that contest Clara McNamee led the way with nine kills while Jayden Mullins, Hannah Hatfield, and Emma Harris turned in six each.
Harris, Hatfield, Mullins, and Hannah Fite each served two aces while Harris added a team high 21 assists. Mullins led the way in digs with six while Fite was tops in digs with 13.
The Lady Pirates had a successful season in 2021 as they finished the campaign with a 22-7 record. The 22 wins was their most in a season since the 2011 season.
They will say goodbye to three seniors as Harris, Hatfield, and Cameron Childers each played their final match for the red-and-white.