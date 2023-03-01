PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates saw their season come to an end on Monday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament as they were eliminated by four-time defending champion Pikeville by a final of 72-32.
Belfry's only lead of the game came at 2-0 as Jaaliyah Warren scored the first bucket of the game on a lay-in. It was all Pikeville the rest of the way as they closed the quarter on a 22-7 run.
Both teams went cold on the offensive end in the second quarter of action as BHS only managed to score two points, but they held powerful Pikeville to only nine as the Lady Panthers took a 32-11 lead into halftime.
PHS blew the game wide open for good in the third quarter as they outscored Belfry 29-5 in the period alone and took a 61-16 lead into the fourth quarter.
7th grade guard Karlea Stanley led BHS with 13 points while junior Jaaliyah Warren joined him in double-figures with 10.12 Lady Panthers landed in the scoring column led by Trinity Rowe with 14 points and Kristen Whited who tallied 11.
Former Belfry standout Kyera Thornsbury, who started her career at Belfry but transferred to Pikeville, had seven points. She was matched up with younger sister Kaylor Thornsbury, a freshman guard at Belfry, for much of the game.
Despite the loss, Belfry head coach Kevin Deskins was pleased with his young team's performance this season as they won 17 games despite having practically and entire new roster.
"They battled, they had to learn a whole lot this year in terms of experience and playing together," coach Deskins said. "But as far as growing and getting better this season they did, and that gives us hope for next season."
Belfry only had one player returning this season in senior Hope Coley and she battled a knee injury for much of the season. They will return every other player next season and should be the favorite in the 60th District.
The Lady Pirates had three middle schooler players as key pieces of their roster this season in the aforementioned Stanley (14.9 ppg) as well as fellow 7th grade enter Maci Maynard and 8th grade guard Kylie DeBoard.
They will also return double-digit scorers Warren (11.6 ppg) and Clara McNamee (10 ppg, 8 rpg) next season.
B: K. Stanley 13, J. Warren 10, C. McNamee 3, H. Coley 2, K. DeBoard 2, M. Meade 2
P: T. Rowe 14, K. Whited 11, L. Jackson 9, R. Theiss 8, K. Alvin 8, K. Hall 7, K. Thornsbury 7, S. Kidd 2, N. Lin 2, S. Woods 2, C. Walters 2
