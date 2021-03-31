PIKEVILLE, Ky. — After winning a thrilling opening round game of the 15th Region Tournament the Belfry Lady Pirates saw their season come to an end in the semifinals to the hands of the Pikeville Panthers by a final score of 53-38.
The Lady Panthers (24-5) controlled the game from the start as they jumped ahead to a 13-2 lead to begin the game after a three-pointer from freshman Trinity Rowe.
Belfry (21-8) star freshman Kyera Thornsbury showed that she was not going to go down as a fight however as she scored eight points by herself to end the period and cut the Pikeville lead to 13-10 after the first quarter.
The second quarter of play was all Pikeville however as the maroon-and-white locked up defensively and held Belfry to only six points and took a 28-16 lead into the break.
The two teams played even in the third quarter as PHS led 38-26 heading into the fourth where they would then cruise to the 15 point win.
Thornsbury carried Belfry on the night as she scored 23 of her teams 38 points on 6-16 shooting, including 3-6 from deep and 8-9 from the charity stripe.
Junior Linzee Phillips followed her with eight points while Jenna Sparks followed her with five.
The Lady Pirates second leading scorer, Cushi Fletcher, came into the game averaging over 14 points per game but was held to only two points on 0-6 shooting.
Kyra Justice came into the contest averaging 8 points, good for third on the team, but finished the game with zero points on 0-4 shooting.
Rylee Theiss led PHS in scoring off the bench with 13 while former Belfry center Mackenzie Maynard recorded a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, and three blocks. Rowe joined them in double-figures with 10.
Belfry was frigid shooting on the night as they hit only 11-39 shots good for an abysmal 28 percent. They finished 5-18 from three range and 11-15 from the foul line.
PHS shot 18-36 from the floor good for 50 a percent clip, including 4-10 from deep and 13-14 from the charity-stripe.
The Pirates advanced to the semifinals with a win against Floyd Central on Wednesday night in one of the better games of the entire tournament with a 57-54 win against Floyd Central.
BHS was trailing the game 54-51 with less then two minutes in the game when sophomore center Jenna Sparks got an offensive rebound and a put-back to trim the Lady Jag lead to 54-43.
After getting a stop on the defensive end, the Lady Pirates turned to their go-to-player in the form of Thornsbury and she delivered as she converted a three-point play the old-fashioned way with 27 seconds to play to put her team ahead 55-54.
After the Thornsbury free-throw pushed the lead to 56-54, Floyd Central elected to go for the win and had two tries from beyond the three-point arc that came up empty as Fletcher got the rebound for BHS and they held on for the three-point win.
Thornsbury finished the contest with a game high 21 points including the game winner to go along with seven rebounds. Fletcher followed her with 18 points, eight rebounds, and three steals.
Sparks recorded a double-double as she netted 11 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and blocked four shots. Justice added four points while Alyssa Varney scored three to round out the scoring for BHS.
With the loss the Lady Pirates saw their season come to a close with an impressive 21-8 mark. They should be considered one of the early favorites in the 15th Region in 2022 as they return every player from the 21 win squad.