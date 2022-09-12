GOODY, Ky. — A torrential downpour did not slow down the Belfry Lady Pirates against Pike Central on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they cruised to a 10-0 win over the Lady Hawks.
Sophomore Myra Bevins had a career night for Belfry as she recorded a double hat trick with six goals to lead the Pirates.
Sydney Stafford, Hannah Cobb, and sisters Makena and Meredith Justice each added one goal apiece to aid the Belfry attack. Roxy Cline and Makena Justice also recorded an assist.
Goalie Jazzy cline recorded the clean sheet as the Belfry defense didn't allow Pike Central any shots on goal.
The Lady Pirates improved to 6-6 on the season with the win and will be back in action on Tuesday at Lawrence County, on Thursday at Pikeville, and on Saturday at Boyd County.
The Belfry boys squad did not fare as well as they suffered three straight defeats for the first time on the season this past week. The Pirates were shutout on each of the three contests as they lost to Perry Central 4-0 on Tuesday, fell to Corbin 4-0 on Thursday, and lost to Johnson Central 2-0 on Saturday.
The loss to Corbin came in the quarterfinal round of the Kentucky 2A Championships as the Redhounds advanced on to the semifinals with the win.
Goalie MaKaden Maynard has been tested heavily of late as he tallied 18 saves against Perry County, 23 against Corbin, and nine against Johnson Central.
After the trio of losses Belfry saw their season record dip to 7-5. They are set to play at Lawrence County on Thursday before returning home to host Paintsville on Thursday and closing out the week at Bath County on Saturday.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.