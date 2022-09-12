Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry soccer myra bevins-2.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry's Myra Bevins scored six goals in a recent match against Pike Central. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — A torrential downpour did not slow down the Belfry Lady Pirates against Pike Central on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as they cruised to a 10-0 win over the Lady Hawks. 

Sophomore Myra Bevins had a career night for Belfry as she recorded a double hat trick with six goals to lead the Pirates. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you