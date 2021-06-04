GOODY, Ky. — Belfry High School completed the sweep of the 2021 60th District Baseball and Softball Championships as head coach Ryan Chapman's Lady Pirates defeated Pike Central 10-6 in the title game played on Wednesday at the Massey Energy Sports Complex on the campus of BHS.
The win for Belfry secured their first district crown since 2014.
"This was a big win for us, it helps set things up going into the Region," coach Chapman said after the district win. "We really needed to win one of these, we hadn't won one in awhile here. I think seven years since we won our last one. So I'm really proud of the girls for bringing another one back to Belfry."
The Lady Pirates improved to 18-14 on the season with the win and advance onto the 15th Region Tournament which begins Saturday at East Ridge High School. Just like on the baseball side, BHS drew 59th District runner-up Shelby Valley (12-19) and will take the field in a win-or-go-home game on Saturday at 2 p.m.
In the win over the Lady Hawks, the Lady Pirates overcame a 5-2 deficit late in the game as they plated six runs in the fifth inning to take a 8-5 lead and then sent across two more in the sixth to extend their lead to its final margin of four at 10-6.
7th grader Molly Fahm pitched the Lady Pirates to the win as she went the complete game in the circle and allowed six runs, four earned, on nine hits while striking out eight batters and walking none.
At the plate, BHS was led by senior Brianna Tello who turned in a perfect 3-3 day including a triple to go along with two RBIs and two runs scored. Junior speedster Linzee Phillips filled up the stat sheet as she went 2-3 on the day with two RBIs, three runs scored, and four stolen bases.
Sophomore Trista Marcum came up big for her team in the six run fifth inning as she delivered a single into right that scored two runs. Fahm helped her own cause with a double and a run batted in while Cameron Childers contributed a single and was credited with two RBIs.
Mylah Cuadill added a single to the cause for BHS while Zoe Caudill, Natalie Fite, and Sydney Stafford each scored a run.
Both teams started the game hot as they each scored runs in the first inning with BHS leading 2-1 going into the second frame. Pike Central took the lead in the fourth inning at 4-2 when they plated three runs in the frame and added another in the top of the fifth to take their largest lead at 5-2.
"This is kind of what we've done all year, our motto is 'up 10 or down 10 just keep playing hard'," coach Chapman said of the team's resiliency while playing from behind. "Play hard until that last out and that's what we did today and it worked out well for us."
The Lady Pirates improved to four games over .500 on the season with the win as their record improves to 18-14. They will play Shelby Valley on Saturday for the first time in 2021 as the two teams did not meet in the regular season.
A win for Belfry will see them advance to the 15th Region Tournament Semifinals on Sunday where they would play the winner of Johnson Central and Floyd Central at 4 pm.
The 15th Region Championship is set for Monday with first pitch set for 7:00 p.m.