Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates earned their fourth straight win this past Thursday night as they pulled away late from local rival Tug Valley for a 51-42 win.

The game was tight from the opening tip as the visiting Lady Panthers struck first and raced out to a quick 5-0 lead after a bucket by Kenzie Browning and a three from freshman Haven Deskins.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you