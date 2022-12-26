GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates earned their fourth straight win this past Thursday night as they pulled away late from local rival Tug Valley for a 51-42 win.
The game was tight from the opening tip as the visiting Lady Panthers struck first and raced out to a quick 5-0 lead after a bucket by Kenzie Browning and a three from freshman Haven Deskins.
Coach Kevin Deskins’ Lady Pirate squad responded with an 8-0 spurt as they took an 8-5 lead but it was Tug Valley who had the 12-10 advantage at the end of the quarter as Haven Deskins hit another three in the closing seconds.
The second quarter same more of the same back-and-forth action as the teams traded buckets and leads throughout the quarter. 6’3” 7th grade center Maci Maynard gave Belfry the lead going into the half as her put-back in the paint gave the Pirates the 25-24 lead into the locker rooms.
Coming out of the break the Pirates pushed their lead up to 33-28 after a pair of threes from Jaaliyah Warren and Kyle DeBoard but the Lady Panthers answered with a 5-0 run and tied the game up at 33 after a steal and a bucket by Kenzie Browning.
Belfry answered with a 5-0 run of their one with buckets by Karlea Stanley and Clara Mcnamee to push the lead back to five at 38-33 but Tug Valley’s Bailee Hall hit a transition bucket to cut the lead back to three at 38-35 at the end of the third quarter.
In the final play of the third quarter Tug Valley suffered a blow as Browning, who was the leading scorer and is the team’s point guard, was injured on a blow to the head and never returned to the game in the fourth quarter.
Belfry capitalized on Browning’s absence as they opened the quarter on a 9-0 run and took their largest lead of the night at 47-35 after a bucket by DeBoard.
The game was now out of reach for Tug Valley as Michela Swan came off the bench to score five late points, but it was all for naught as Belfry left with the nine-point win.
Belfry had a balanced attack with seven players finding their way into the scoring column on the night. 7th grad PG Karlea Stanley led the way with 14 points while McNamee joined her in double-figures with 11.
Warren and DeBoard, who is an 8th grader, each scored nine points apiece while Maynard added four points for BHS.
Browning paced the Panthers with 15 points despite not playing a minute in the fourth quarter while Hall joined her in double-figures with 12 and Deskins added 10.
Tug Valley was without head coach Clyde Farley in the loss as he had to miss the game due to personal reasons. Assistant coach Seth Ooten filled in as interim coach.
The loss for Tug Valley sent their record to 2-2 on the season while the win for Belfry put them above .500 at 5-4. The Panthers are not set to play again until Jan. 6 at home against Calhoun County while Belfry is set to play three in their annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic this week.
The Lady Pirates are set to host Hazard on Dec. 28, West Carter on Dec. 29, and Knott County Central on Dec. 30.
TV: Browning 15, Hall 12, Deskins 10, Swan 5, Justice 0, Fields 0, Gillman 0
B: Stanley 14, McNamee 11, Warren 9, DeBoard 9, Maynard 4, Vipperman 2, Meade 2, Thornsbury 0, Oliver 0, Hall 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.