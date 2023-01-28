GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a key win on Friday night at home as they pulled away late to knock off 60th District foe Pike Central by a final score of 53-43.
"They competed," coach Kevin Deskins said of his young team after the win. "It's still a learning process. The kids are still developing. They still have to work on some stuff and are working through some bad habits, but that was probably the best we've played this year. If they give me that to work with every day, we'll be alright."
7th grade point guard Karlea Stanley and junior guard Jaaliyah Warren once again paced the Lady Pirates in scoring as Stanley led all scorers with 18 points while Warren tossed in 14 points, eight of which came in the fourth quarter.
"A big part has been Jaaliyah (Warren) and Karlea (Stanley) learning how to play with each other," coach Deskins said. "To be able to take two ball dominant guards and get them to play together to where it benefits everybody, that's tough. But those girls are pulling it off."
The game was tight for much of the night as Pike Central had a 10-8 lead after the first quarter of play, but Belfry rallied to take the lead into halftime as a Maci Maynard bucket late in the second quarter gave BHS a 21-19 lead at the break.
The two teams continued going back and forth in the third quarter as they traded the lead seven times in the period alone. Pike Central led 30-28 late in the quarter before Stanley got a three-point play the old-fashioned way to give the Pirates the lead for good at 31-30 going into the fourth.
The Pirates opened up the final quarter on a 13-5 run as they surged ahead to a 44-35 lead after a bucket from Clara McNamee. Senior Hope Coley gave the Lady Pirates their first double-digit led of the night as her putback put them on top 48-37 with two minutes left to play.
Maynard, a 6'3" 7th grade center, narrowly missed a double-double for Belfry as she finished with nine points, 12 rebounds, and blocked six shots.
"Maci (Maynard) has got to be involved," Deskins said. "She's kind of our cheat code Maci's game is still developing. If you watch her in the JV game you can see we're getting her the ball in the post and she's working on some stuff. She's getting better."
McNamee and Coley each added six points to the cause to round out the offense for the Lady Pirates while Hannah May and Lindsey Bowman paced the Lady Hawks with 12 points apiece.
The win for Belfry improved them to 11-10 on the season and puts them in the driver's seat for the top seed in the 60th District Tournament as they are 2-0 so far in district play.
Pike Central fell to 9-9 with the loss and will host Belfry in the rematch on Feb. 7.
PC: H. May 12, L. Bowman 12, E. Tackett 9, A. Hess 6, K. Hamilton 4
B: K. Stanley 18, J. Warren 14, M. Maynard 9, H. Coley 6, C. McNamee 6, K. Thornsbury 0, K. DeBoard 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.