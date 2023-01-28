Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a key win on Friday night at home as they pulled away late to knock off 60th District foe Pike Central by a final score of 53-43. 

"They competed," coach Kevin Deskins said of his young team after the win. "It's still a learning process. The kids are still developing. They still have to work on some stuff and are working through some bad habits, but that was probably the best we've played this year. If they give me that to work with every day, we'll be alright."

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

