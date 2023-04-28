Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Belfry earned a shutout win at 15th Region foe Floyd Central on Monday, April 24 as the Lady Pirates picked up a 10-0 win in five innings. 

8th grade standout Molly Fahm had another huge game both pitching and at the plate for head coach Ryan Chapman. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

