Belfry earned a shutout win at 15th Region foe Floyd Central on Monday, April 24 as the Lady Pirates picked up a 10-0 win in five innings.
8th grade standout Molly Fahm had another huge game both pitching and at the plate for head coach Ryan Chapman.
Fahm fired a two-hit shutout in the circle striking out 12 Lady Jaguar hitters in the process. At the plate she finished 3-6 with two-run homer, a double, and six RBIs.
The Lady Pirates scored a run in every inning of the game as they plated one in the first, four in the second, one in the third, and two runs in the fourth and the fifth innings.
Junior catcher Natalie Fite also had a big day at the dish as she went 3-4 with a pair of doubles. Abbi Vipperman finished 2-3 with an RBI while Lexi Bevins doubled and scored two runs.
Bell Howard also singled while Myra Bevins and Zoey Caudill each had RBIs.
Score by Innings
BHS: 1 4 1 2 2 - 10 10 1
FCHS: 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 2 4
SHELBY VALLEY 5 BELFRY 4 (Tuesday, April 25)
The Lady Pirates comeback attempt at Shelby Valley on Tuesday fell just short as the Lady Wildcats held on for a 5-4 win.
Belfry fell into a 5-0 hole before they started to rally with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Molly Fahm brought in the first two runs of the inning with a two-run double and then Makaylin Meade was able to reach on an error and Makena Justice scored to make it 5-3.
The score stayed the same until the top of the seventh when Myra Bevins led the inning off with an inside-the-park home run to trim the deficit to one run.
Next up was Natalie Fite and she roped a double to right field and was able to advance to third on an error with no outs still in the inning.
She was able to go no further however as the next two Pirate batters went down on strikes and then Bell Howard lined out to end the game.
Fahm fired six innings and struck out 13 Shelby Valley batters in the game while allowing five runs, three earned, on five hits with three strikeouts.
Fite finished the game a perfect 4-4 at the plate with two doubles to lead Belfry, Bevins had two hits including the home run, Abbi Vipperman singled twice, and Fahm had the two-run double.
Score by Innings
BHS: 0 0 0 0 3 0 1 - 4 9 3
SVHS: 2 2 0 1 0 0 x 0 5 5 3
PIKE CENTRAL 13 BELFRY 2 (Thursday, April 27)
Belfry suffered a season sweep to 60th District foe Pike Central on Thursday night as the Pirates shot themselves in the foot with 14 errors in a 13-2 loss.
"We had a bad day, you'll have those," Belfry coach Ryan Chapman said. "But Molly (Fahm) keeps throwing strikes and will keep us in it. You've just got to shake it off and forget it."
Belfry's lone runs came in the second and the sixth innings as Sydney Stafford had an RBI groundout to score the first run and the Bell Howard had an RBI triple to score the second run.
Howard and Fite each had two hits to lead Belfry at the plate.
Molly Fahm took the loss in the circle as she went seven innings and gave up 11 runs, only three earned, on eight hits while striking out 12 batters and walking two.
Belfry allowed the Lady Hawks to score eight unearned thanks to the season high 14 errors.
"I told them after the game you've just got to forget it and move on, bad days happen," coach Chapman said. "It happens a little more in this sport and baseball than in anything else. These girls are young, and they play hard. They don't quit, That's the good thing about them. We were due for a bad one, we hadn't had one probably all year. Those happen at the high school level."
The Lady Pirates have a season record of 12-7. They don't play again until May 6 when they go to Perry County Central to play three games in the Tim Short Classic.
Score by Innings
PCHS: 0 2 0 1 2 3 5 - 13 8 0
BHS: 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 - 2 4 14