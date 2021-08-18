ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — The Belfry girls soccer team picked up their first win of the 2021 season on Thursday night as they picked up a shutout win at Shelby Valley by the final score of 5-0.
The Lady Pirates played stingy defense all game long as they only allowed four shots on goal the entire match.
Senior Kenzie Jackson got the scoring started early on as she connected on a goal in the third minute to give her team the 1-0 advantage. Jackson wasted no time finding the net again as her goal in the fourth minute gave her squad the 2-0 lead.
The lead remain the same until after the halftime break but the Lady Pirates broke the scoring open in the second half as Zoey Caudill, Kynlea Stanley, and Bailey McCoy each connected on goals to reach the final tally of 5-0.
Head coach Donna Smith’s squad turned in 23 shots on goal in the match compared to only four for the Lady Cats.
The win for BHS improved them to 1-1 on the young season, as they suffered a 10-0 defeat to the hands of Prestonsburg in their season opener on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
In the loss the Lady Blackcats had 29 shots on goal compared to only three for BHS. Belfry goalie Jazzy Cline turned in 15 saves.
The Lady Pirates were back in action on Tuesday night against Martin County but scores and stats were not available by press time. They will take the pitch again on Saturday in a road contest at Russell.