GOODY, Ky. — The young Belfry Lady Pirates picked up their first win of the 2022-2023 season this past Thursday night as they blew out visiting Betsy Layne by a final of 66-46.
Belfry had a strong game on offense as they had two 20-point quarters in the second and fourth while also scoring 15 points in the first quarter of the game.
Coach Kevin Deskins club jumped out to a 15-6 lead after the first eight minutes of action, and they extended the lead even further in the second leading 38-20 at the half.
Coming out of the break the Lady Pirates went cold as they were outscored 14-8 in the third quarter, but they turned the ride in the fourth and outpaced the Lady Bobcats 20-12 to come away with the 20-point win.
Junior Jaaliyah Warren led the way for Belfry with a 24-point showing in the win including a trio of three-pointers. Warren scored 12 points in the second quarter alone.
7th grade guard Karlea Stanley was right behind her as the youngster scored a career high 19 points, eight of which came in the first quarter.
7th grade center Maci Maynard and freshman Kaylor Thornsbury chipped in six points each, 8th grader Kylie DeBoard scored five, Clara McNamee added four, and 7th grader Daegan Oliver scored a deuce.
Three days prior the Lady Pirates had lost their home opener against Johnson Central by a final score of 52-30.
In that contest BHS was led in scoring by Warren with seven points while McNamee scored six and senior Hope Coley scored five. Baylor Hall came in to score four points, Maynard and Oliver each scored three, and Stanley scored two.
BHs also suffered back-to-back losses to end the week as they fell to West Carter 56-51 on Dec. 9 and then got beat by Martin County 55-39 on Dec. 10. No stats were reported from those two games.
Belfry’s record currently sits at 1-4 on the season and the Pirates will be back in action on Dec. 13 at Magoffin County, Dec. 15 at home against Tug Valley, and Dec. 16 at Huntington St. Joe.
BL: K. Martin 15, B. Thacker 10, H. Damron 8, J. Jarrell 7, L. Hall 3, K. Williams 2.
B: J. Warren 24, K. Stanley 19, M. Maynard 6, Kaylor Thornsbury 6, K. DeBoard 5, C. McNamee 4, D. Oliver 2.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.