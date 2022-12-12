Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The young Belfry Lady Pirates picked up their first win of the 2022-2023 season this past Thursday night as they blew out visiting Betsy Layne by a final of 66-46.

Belfry had a strong game on offense as they had two 20-point quarters in the second and fourth while also scoring 15 points in the first quarter of the game.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

