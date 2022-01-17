GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up two blowout wins this past week against Phelps and 15th region foe Johnson Central.
The Lady Pirates (6-10) rolled past 60th district opponent Phelps by a final of 65-19 on Monday night and then got right back to work the following night as they blew past the visiting Lady Eagles 57-25.
In the win over the Lady Hornets, Belfry jumped all over Phelps early on as they dominated the first quarter leading 21-0 going into the second.
BHS advanced the lead to 24-0 before Phelps finally got on board midway through the second quarter.
Cushi Fletcher led the Lady Pirates in this one as she scored a game high 21 points, 14 coming in the first half.
Sophomore center Jenna Sparks recorded another double-double finishing with 16 points and 10 rebounds while senior Kyra Justice also joined them in double-figures with 11.
Hope Coley narrowly missed double-figures with eight points while Linzee Phillips added four and seven assists.
The Lady Hornets struggled offensively all game long as the most points they scored in a quarter was nine in the second.
8th grade guard Caleigh McCoy led the way for the blue-and-white with 10 points.
In the big win over Johnson Central the following night, the Lady Pirate defense once again made their presence felt as they held JC to single-digit points in three of the four quarters.
BHS once again jumped out to a big early lead as they led 18-4 after the first quarter of play and extended the lead to 30-5 going into halftime.
Fletcher was once again the high scorer for Belfry as she poured in a game high 22 points. Justice was right on her heels with 17.
Linzee Phillips narrowly missed double-figures with nine while Sparks added five points, eight rebounds, and three assists.
BHS held Johnson Central to only 13 percent shooting in the win as they shot only 5 of 37. They also forced the Lady Eagles into 32 turnovers.
The Lady Pirates were back in action on the road to finish the week as they traveled to Ashland on Friday and fell 43-35.
They played again on Saturday in a tournament at Pike Central and took another defeat in a close 42-40 game to Central High School out of Norton, Virginia. Box scores from those games were not available by press time.
After going 2-2 on the week Belfry sees their season record move to 6-10. They are scheduled to host Jenkins on Monday, play Perry County at home on Friday and then end the week at Floyd Central on Saturday.
Score by Quarters (Monday, Jan. 10)
Phelps (3-8) 0 9 5 5 — 19
Belfry ( 5-8) 21 18 17 9 — 65
Scoring
P: Layne 2; McCoy 10; Casey 2; Potter 2; Norman 2
B: Phillips 4; A. Varney 0; Justice 11; Sparks 16; Fletcher 21; Coley 8; B. Howard 2; Ramsey 2; Fahm 1
Score by Quarters (Tuesday, Jan. 11)
Johnson Central (5-9) 4 1 13 7 — 25
Belfry (6-8) 18 12 5 22 — 57
Scoring
JC: Blair 2; Stambaugh 1; T. McKenzie 5; Blanton 1; Wright 4; Thacker 10; Marsdillett 2
B: A. Varney 0 (starter); Fletcher 22; Justice 17; Phillips 9; Sparks 5; Coley 4