LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates soccer squad picked up their biggest win of the 2022 season Tuesday, Sept. 13, as they traveled to Lawrence County and topped the Lady Bulldogs 4-1.
It is the first win by the Lady Pirates over Lawrence County in recent memory as the Bulldog squad is often at the top of the 15th region.
Sophomore standout Myra Bevins had a huge game for coach Donna Smith’s club as she scored all four goals in the win. Meredith Justice also recorded an assist.
Lawrence County scored in the first minute of the game and then was shutout by the Belfry defense the rest of the way. BHS had 16 shots on goal compared to 14 for LC. Jazzy Cline produced 11 saves.
The Lady Pirates suffered a narrow loss two days later as they dropped a tight 2-1 match to Pikeville. Bevins scored the lone goal, and Cline had 13 saves.
Belfry’s record is now at 7-7 on the season with five regular season games remaining. This week they play home games against Paintsville and Johnson Central on Monday and Tuesday before finishing the week with a Thursday road contest at Shelby Valley.
BELFRY 6 PAINTSVILLE 1 (BOYS)
The Belfry boys soccer squad snapped a four-game skid on Thursday, Sept. 15, against Paintsville as they cruised past the Tigers to a 6-1 win.
Aidan McCoy and Isaac Elia each scored two goals in the win for BHS while Nick Savage and Tucker Slone scored a goal apiece. McCoy also added three assists.
Belfry produced 18 shots on goal compared to five for Paintsville. Goalie Makaden Maynard had three saves.
Belfry’s record now sits at 8-6 on the season as they prepare to host Pikeville on Tuesday. They close out the week with road games at Letcher Central on Thursday and at Paintsville on Saturday morning.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.