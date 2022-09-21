Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

belfry soccer sydney stafford-1.JPG
Buy Now

Belfry’s Syndey Stafford sends a ball up field during a early season match against Lawrence County.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

LOUISA, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates soccer squad picked up their biggest win of the 2022 season Tuesday, Sept. 13, as they traveled to Lawrence County and topped the Lady Bulldogs 4-1.

It is the first win by the Lady Pirates over Lawrence County in recent memory as the Bulldog squad is often at the top of the 15th region.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

