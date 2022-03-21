GOODY, Ky. — Head coach Ryan Chapman’s Belfry Lady Pirates started the 2022 softball season off with a bang this past week as they mercy-ruled visiting Jenkins by a final score of 16-0 in 3 innings.
The Lady Pirates jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and then exploded in their half of the second as they smacked 12 hits and plated 14 runs to take the 16-0 lead.
Designated hitter Isabella Howard led the way for the Pirate attack as she laced two triples into the right center field gap in the 14 run inning and finished the game with two RBI.
Sophomore Catcher Natalie Fite also had a huge game as she connected on two hits including a triple, drove in four runs, and scored three runs of her own.
7th grade pitcher Molli Fahm, who picked up a win in the circle by throwing a no-hit shutout, also had two hits including a double while senior Cameron Childers and freshman Myra Bevins each laced a pair of singles and knocked in a run.
Zoey Cuadill, Sydney Stafford, and Linzee Phillips added a single each while Phillips also drew a pair of walks, scored three runs, and stole four bases. Kylee Phillips also drove in a run to round out the offense for Belfry.
Fahm, who is playing in her second 7th grade season this Spring, was lights out in the circle as she struck out seven batters and just issued one walk in her three hitless innings.
After starting out the campaign with a big win BHS saw their record even up at 1-1 on Sat. when they suffered a walk-off 7-6 defeat to 16th Region power Boyd County.
In that game, Fahm slugged her first over-the-fence home run of the season and the fourth of her career along with a double but it was not enough as BHS suffered the one run defeat.
Fahm suffered the loss despite only allowing three hits. No other stats were made available by press time.
The Lady Pirates are back in action two more times at home this week are they were scheduled to host East Ridge on Monday before playing host to the Logan Lady Wildcats on Friday. Both games start at 6 p.m.