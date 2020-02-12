PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates nearly pulled the upset of 15th region favorite Pikeville on Thursday, Feb. 6 but could not secure the victory as they fell 62-58 in overtime.
The Lady Pirates(12-11) came out of the gate and showed from the get go that they were going to stand toe-to-toe against the 19-win Panthers as they quickly jumped ahead to a 14-10 lead after the first quarter of play.
Head coach Kevin Deskins’ club added to their lead in the second quarter as they outscored Pikeville 15-12 to send them into the half ahead by seven at 29-22.
Pikeville (19-4) coach Kristy Orem and the Lady Panthers began to chip away at the BHS lead in the third quarter as they came out of the locker rooms and outscored the Pirates 12-6 to trim the BHS lead to one at 35-34 going into the fourth.
The two teams traded baskets in the final eight minutes of action as the Lady Panthers completed the comeback and knotted the game up at 47 to send the contest to overtime.
In the extra stanza both teams were hot from the floor but it was Pikeville who outscored the Lady Pirates 15-11 to walk away with the four point home win.
Belfry senior center Katie Ball had another monster double-double for the Lady Pirates as she finished with 19 points to go with 21 rebounds. Ball is a front runner for the 15th region Player of the Year as she is averaging 23 points and 15 rebounds in 21 games.
Sophomore wing Cushi Fletcher was right behind her as she poured in 17 points, including 3-6 from three-point range. She is the second leading scorer for BHS on the season averaging 12 points a game.
8th grader Kyera Thornsbury joined them in double-figures with 10 points while sophomore Linzee Phillips was right behind her with nine. Guard Kyra Justice scored the only points off the bench for BHS as she connected on a trey to finish with three points.
The Lady Panthers were led by Trinity Rowe’s 16 points while Kirsten Cole-Williamson and Kelsey Jo Tackett was right behind her with 15 apiece.
The Lady Pirates hit 19-56 shots for only 34 percent while Pikeville hit 22-51 shots for a 43 percent clip. Pikeville connected on 11-13 free throw attempts while Belfry hit only 13-21 attempts. Each squad connected on seven three-pointers.
The loss for Belfry drops them to 12-11 on the season as they wind down their regular season schedule and prepare for postseason play. BHS was back in action on Monday against Martin County but scores and stats were not available by press time.
The Lady Pirates will head to Perry County Central for a game on Thursday at 7:30 and will then return home for a rematch with Pikeville on Monday, Feb. 17 in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Score by Quarters:
Belfry (12-11) 14 15 6 12 11 — 58
Pikeville (19-4) 10 12 12 13 15 — 62
Scoring Summary:
B: Ball 19; Phillips 9; Thornsbury 10; Fletcher 17; Justice 3
P: Cole Williamson 15; Tackett 15; Gearheart 8; Wilkerson 3; Ratliff 5; Rowe 16