GOODY, Ky. — After dropping their first two games to start the season, the Belfry Lady Pirates have went on a four game winning streak including going 3-0 in game action this past week.
On Monday, Dec. 13, Belfry was able to come out on top of an OT thriller against Betsy Layne by a final score of 59-56.
The Lady Pirates were ahead by 10 at 40-30 going into the fourth quarter but the Lady Bobcats mounted a run and were poised to sneak out of Pond Creek with a win as they came back and had a 50-47 lead with time winding down.
Senior Kyra Justice came up huge for coach Kevin Deskins’ club as she drained a three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game and send it into overtime, where her team would come away with the three point win.
Cushi Fletcher led the way in this contest for the Lady Pirates in scoring as she dropped a game high 22 points while sophomore center Jenna Sparks followed her with 16 points to go along with 14 rebounds and eight blocks.
Betsy Layne (4-2) 13 11 6 20 6 — 56
Belfry (2-2) 11 9 20 10 9 — 59
BL: Akers 12; Boyette 0 (starter); Meade 19; Kidd 15; Damron 10
B: Phillips 3; A. Varney 5; Justice 5; Sparks 16; Fletcher 22; Coley 6; B. Howard 2
BELFRY 56 FLOYD CENTRAL 55 (Tuesday, Dec. 14)
Belfry was back in action one day later on Tuesday, Dec. 14 as they played another classic inside the BHS Gymnasium sneaking away with a 56-55 win over Floyd Central.
Sparks had a career night for the Lady Pirates as she recorded a monster triple-double finishing with 19 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 blocked shots.
Fletcher was once again the leading scorer for BHS with another 22 point night while Justice narrowly missed double-figures finishing with nine.
Floyd Central (5-1) 11 11 20 13 — 55
Belfry (3-2) 11 12 17 16 — 56
FC: Martin 0 (starter); Shannon 9; Harvel 15; Holle 2; J. Johnson 19; Compton 6; C. Johnson 4 B: Phillips 2; A. Varney 0 (starter); Justice 9; Sparks 19; Fletcher 22; Coley 4
BELFRY 59 HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 46 (Saturday, Dec. 18)
BHS picked up their third straight win of the week and fourth overall on Saturday evening as West Virginia power Huntington St. Joe traveled to Pond Creek and left with a 59-46 defeat.
Scores and stats from this contest were not made available by press time.
Following the wins the Lady Pirates now boast a record of 4-2 on the season. They now prepare to head to Gatlinburg, Tennessee where they will play in the will play in the Smokey Mountain Classic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22.
The BHS Basketball squad spent this past weekend playing at a high-profile tournament as they competed in the King of the Bluegrass at Fairdale High School without the services of 7’3” center Bol Kuir, who is rumored to have left the Belfry area.
The Pirates lost their opening game on Saturday against Louisville Male by a final score of 103-81. Full scores and stats from the Pirates games in Louisville will be in the next edition of the Williamson Daily News.