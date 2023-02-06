GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates picked up a pair of wins on the hardwood this past week as they improved their record to 15-11 on the season.
On Saturday night coach Kevin Deskins squad secured a season sweep over West Virginia foe Huntington St. Joe by a final score of 64-59.
7th grade point guard Karlea Stanley led the way for Belfry with a game high 21 points in the win to go along with four assists.
Junior forward Clara McNamee notched a double-double in the win as she had 15 points and ranked down 13 rebounds while Hope Coley and Jaaliyah Warren added eight points apiece.
8th grader Kyle DeBoard and 7th grade center Maci Maynard were next on the scoresheet with six points apiece. Coley added nine rebounds for Belfry while Maynard also grabbed seven boards.
Two days prior on Thursday, Feb. 2 BHS secured a double-digit win over Besty Layne by a final tally of 61-46.
Coach Deskins shad a balanced attack in this one as he saw three players land in double-figures, led by McNamee who produced another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Warren was next with 16 points, including four three-pointers, while Stanley was right behind her with 15 points.
DeBoard added seven points off the bench for Belfry, Coley netted three points, and Maynard scored rounded out the offense with two points.
The two wins were sandwiched between a loss to Martin County on Friday, Feb. 3 by a final score of 56-45.
In that contest McNamee notched another double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Warren followed her with eight points, Stanley tossed in seven, and Coley added six points to go along with 11 boards.
DeBoard and Maynard each scored four points to round out the offense for BHS.
The Lady Pirates have a key 60th District game set for Tuesday, Feb. 7 at Pike Central and they will remain on the road for a clash at Johnson Central on Thursday.
BHS will close out the week with another district game on Friday night at home against Phelps.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.