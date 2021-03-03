GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates went 2-1 on the hardwood a week ago as they picked up wins over Ashland Blazer and dropped a road game at Johnson Central.
On Wednesday Feb. 24, BHS welcomed the Ashland Kittens to Pond Creek and made their way with the 16th Region foe as they cruised to a 52-38 win.
Freshman Kyera Thornsbury dominated the game on the night as she dropped a game high 28 points while also recorded a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds.
Junior Cushi Fletcher followed her with nine tallies, Kyra Justice notched six, Jenna Sparks added four, Linzee Phillips tossed in three, while Alyssa Varney finished with two.
The red-and-white returned to the court the following night as they welcomed Paintsville to the BHS Gymnasium and secured the season sweep over the Lady Tigers with a 49-41 win.
Thornsbury once again led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while Justice finished with 14 points, including 10 in the first quarter.
Fletcher just missed double-digits totaling nine points while Varney netted five, Phillips tossed in three, and Sparks finished with a deuce.
The following night, head coach Kevin Deskins’ club played their third game in as many days as they traveled to 15th region power Johnson Central and suffered a 56-42 defeat.
Sores and stats from that contest were not made available by press time.
BHS sits with a 14-6 record on the season with only seven games remaining on the regular slate. They were set to play Shelby Valley on Monday, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They are set to return to the road on Wednesday night in a road contest at Letcher County Central before returning home the following night to host Betsy Layne.
BHS is then scheduled to close the week with another home game against Knott County Central on Saturday in a 4:30 p.m. tip-off.