GOODY, Ky. — The young Belfry Lady Pirates finished off an unbeaten 60th District slate this past week as they picked up wins over both Pike Central and Phelps.
In the game against the Lady Hawks on Tuesday, Feb 7 the Lady Pirates were able to come away with an exciting 61-59 win in overtime.
Coach Kevin Deskins' Lady Pirates trailed 14-8 after the first quarter of action but outscored the Hawks 15-11 in the second quarter to send the game into the half tied up at 24.
BHS came out of the locker room and continued their strong play in the third quarter as they outscored Pike Central 14-8 to take a 38-32 lead into the fourth.
The homestanding Lady Hawks rallied in the fourth quarter however as they outpaced Belfry 22-16 to knot the game up at 54 and send it to overtime.
In the extra frame the Lady Pirates put the game away as they got buckets from Kylie DeBoard and Clara McNamee and three free-throws from Karlea Stanley and came away with the two-point win.
Stanley, a 7th grader, led the way for BHS in scoring as she netted 22 points and seven rebounds.
Junior Jaaliyah Warren was next with 15 points coming in five three-pointers while Hope Coley and Clara McNamee added eight points apiece. McNamee led the way in rebounds with 10.
B: K. Stanley 22, J. Warren 15, C. McNamee 8, H. Coley 8, K. DeBoard 5, M. Maynard 3
PC: H. May 26, E. Tackett 15, A. Hess 6, K. Hamilton 5, A. May 4, L. Bowman 3, L. Stanley 2
BELFRY 57 PHELPS 48 (Friday, Feb. 10)
The Lady Pirates completed a perfect 4-0 district slate when they topped a scrappy Phelps squad by a final of 57-48 on Friday night.
BHS came out hot and jumped out to an early 22-14 lead after the first quarter as Warren and Stanley both drilled a pair of three-pointers.
Justin McCoy's Lady Hornet squad began to cut into the lead in the second quarter as they tightened up on defense and outscored Belfry 10-7 to cut the deficit to 29-24 at the half.
Belfry added to their margin by a point in the third quarter as they took a 40-34 lead into the fourth where they would pull away for the nine-point win.
Warren paced Belfry with 15 points and yanked down seven rebounds while Stanley and McNamee followed her with 13 points each. Both McNamee and Stanley turned in a double-double as McNamee yanked down 15 boards and Stanley grabbed 10.
7th grade center Maci Maynard was next on the scoresheet with six points for Belfry while DeBoard, an 8th grader, chipped in five.
Freshman guard Caleigh McCoy paced Phelps with 17 points while Kylea Weddington was right behind her with 12. Senior Amelia Casey added seven points and a team best 11 rebounds while Faith Potter chipped in five points.
With the win Belfry improved to 17-12 on the season and locked up the No. 1 seed in the 60th District Tournament and guaranteed a berth in the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The loss dropped the Phelps squad to 15-11 on the season.
P: C. McCoy 18, K. Weddington 12, A. Casey 7, F. Potter 5, K. Slone 4, A> Pigman 2
B: J. Warren 15, C. McNamee 13, K. Stanley 13, M. Maynard 6, K. DeBoard 5, H. Coley 4, K. Thornsbury 1
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.