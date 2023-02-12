Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

belfry girls vs pc.JPG
Belfry head basketball coach Kevin Deskins calls out a play in a game earlier this season for the Lady Pirates. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — The young Belfry Lady Pirates finished off an unbeaten 60th District slate this past week as they picked up wins over both Pike Central and Phelps. 

In the game against the Lady Hawks on Tuesday, Feb 7 the Lady Pirates were able to come away with an exciting 61-59 win in overtime. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

