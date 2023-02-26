GOODY, Ky. — The top-seed Belfry Lady Pirates looked to make it five straight 60th District Titles this past Wednesday night at home but No. 2 seed Pike Central had different ideas as they came away with a 51-45 win.
Despite the loss the Lady Pirates (17-13) remain alive in the postseason as they still advanced to the 15th Region Tournament at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.
Coach Kevin Deskins' club drew a tough first round game as they will play region power and 59th District Champion Pikeville (26-5) on Monday night at approximately 8:00 p.m.
In the loss to the Lady Hawks this past Wednesday, the Lady Pirates fell behind early on and had to claw their way back into the game.
Pike Central led 12-8 after the first quarter of play and then up to as much as 12 points in the second quarter at 29-17.
Clara McNamee got a bucket before the end of the first half to make the score 29-19 going into the halftime locker rooms and give BHS a little momentum going into the second half.
The third quarter belonged to Belfry as they outscored Pike Central 19-10 in the period and trimmed the lead all the way down to one point at 39-38 going into the fourth quarter.
7th grade guard Karlea Stanley, who battled foul trouble in the first half, came alive in the third quarter as she tossed in 11 points while junior Jaaliyah Warren helped out with a pair of three-pointers.
Belfry never could get over the hump however in the fourth quarter as Pike Central quickly pushed the lead back up to five at 43-38.
They held the lead at five until Stanley drilled another three-pointer, this one from NBA range, to cut Pike Central's lead down to two at 47-45 with 31.5 seconds to go.
Pike Central's Hannah May came up clutch with a pair of free-throws to push the lead back up to four points and the Lady Pirates next trip down the floor came up empty which all but ended the game.
Stanley led the way for Belfry with 16 points, 14 in the second half, while Warren tossed in 11 and McNamee joined them in double-figures with 10.
Senior Hope Coley, who has battled a knee injury all season long, chipped in five points while 8th grader Kylie DeBoard finished with three.
Lindsey Bowman paced Pike Central with 16 points while Emalie Tackett and Abby Hess each added 13.
Belfry was 2-0 during the Lady Hawks during the regular season, but as the old saying goes, it is hard to beat a good team three times in a row.
Pike Central drew 59th District runner-up Shelby Valley as their opening game in the 15th Region Tournament and they will tip things off on Tuesday at 6:30.
PC: L. Bowman 16, E. Tackett 13, A. Hess 13, A. May 4, H. May 3, L. Stanley 2
B: K. Stanley 16, J. Warren 11, C. McNamee 10, H. Coley 5, K. DeBoard 3
