PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates run to the KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 came to an end on Friday night at Appalachian Wireless Arena as they could not overcome a slow start and fell to Pikeville by a final score of 48-43.
The Lady Pirates (16-15) got off to a dreadful start against the rival Lady Panthers as they could muster a single point offensively, as Pikeville held a 12-0 lead after the first eight minutes of play.
Head coach Kevin Deskins’ squad finally settled down in the second frame and got on the board, and eventually began to chip away at the PHS lead. By the time the horn for the end of the first half had sounded, the Lady Pirates had trimmed the Pikeville lead to seven at 23-16.
The red-and-white continued to chip away at the Panther lead in the second half as they had whittled the lead down to five at 35-30 at the end of the third period.
In the final eight minutes of pay the Lady Pirates continued to battle and cut the Pikeville lead down to one possession on multiple occasions, but it was not enough as PHS held on for the five point win.
Senior center and 15th Region Girls’ Player of the Year Katie Ball had another double-double for the Lady Pirates as she scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, despite not touching the ball for the first nine minutes of the game.
Ball finishes the year with one of the most productive seasons in the history of the BHS girls’ program as she finished with averages of 22.7 points per game, 14.5 rebounds per game, to go along with four plus blocks and three plus assists.
Ball was the only Lady Pirate to land in double-figures against the maroon-and-white as sophomore Cushi Fletcher was next closest to her with nine.
Kyra Justice added six points on a pair of three-pointers while 8th grader Kyera Thornsbury chipped in four and Taylor Layne and Linzee Phillips each scored three to round out the scoring for BHS.
The Lady Panthers were led by Trinity Rowe and Kirsten Cole-Williamson who scored 14 each while Kelsey Jo Tackett followed with eight, and former Belfry Lady Pirate Kenzie Maynard tallied six.
The loss for Belfry sees their season come to a close with a 16-15 record as they fell just two games shy of advancing to next week’s KHSAA Girls Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
The Lady Pirates will say goodbye to seniors Ball, Layne, and Makenna Sullivan but will return three of their top four scorers from this season in Fletcher (11.3 ppg.), Thornsbury (10.3 ppg.), and Phillips (4.8 ppg.).