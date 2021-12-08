HYDEN, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates suffered a road loss in their first game of the 2021-2022 season as they traveled to Leslie County and fell by a final score of 71-47.
Belfry was playing shorthanded on the day as they were without the services of seniors Linzee Phillips and Kyra Justice, both of who are returning starters.
The Lady Pirates trailed for nearly the entire game as they fell behind 20-11 after one quarter of play and trailed 35-19 at halftime. The third quarter saw them fall even further behind as the hosts surged ahead to a 55-31 lead into the fourth.
Baylei Howard was the top scorer on the night for BHS as she netted 11 points while senior Cushi Fletcher also joined her in double-figured with 10.
Alyssa Varney, Hope Coley, and Jenna Sparks each chipped in eight to round out the offense for Belfry. Sparks led the way with nine rebounds while Fletcher had six assists.
Leslie County had four players score double-figures led by Courtney Hoskins 21. Emily Bowling and Iris Napier each followed her with 17.
Belfry struggled turning the ball over on the night as they committed 29 turnovers. They also struggled shooting the ball as they hit 16 of 49 shots for 32 percent.
The loss for the Lady Pirates sees them fall to 0-1 on the young season. They are back in action this week at the WYMT Mountain Classic at Knott County, but scores and stats were not available by press time.
They are set to play their home opener on Monday, Dec. 13 against Betsy Layne.
Score by Quarters
Belfry (0-1) 11 8 12 16 — 47
Leslie County (1-0) 20 15 20 16 — 71
Scoring Summary
B: Alyssa Varney 8; Hope Coley 8; Jenna Sparks 8; Cushi Fletcher 10; Baylei Howard 11; Alexis Ramsey 2
LC: Emily Bowling 17; Raylee Davidson 0 (starter); Courtney Hoskins 21; Emma Harper 12; Iris Napier 17; Eden Melton 1; Ava Napier 3