Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

belfry girls soccer huddle.JPG
Buy Now

The Belfry Lady Pirates huddle up prior to a game in the 2022 season. 

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry girls soccer team cruised in their first postseason as they topped Shelby Valley 12-0 on Oct. 3, but they were eliminated two days later after they lost a heartbreaker to Lawrence County 3-2. 

In the loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Oct. 5 sophomore speedster Myra Bevins got the Belfry faithful roaring to their feet early on as she scored in the third minute to give her team the early lead. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you