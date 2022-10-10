GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry girls soccer team cruised in their first postseason as they topped Shelby Valley 12-0 on Oct. 3, but they were eliminated two days later after they lost a heartbreaker to Lawrence County 3-2.
In the loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Oct. 5 sophomore speedster Myra Bevins got the Belfry faithful roaring to their feet early on as she scored in the third minute to give her team the early lead.
Lawrence County would net all three of their goals prior to the close of the first half to take a 3-1 lead into the break.
The 'Dogs came out after halftime and played a conservative attack to try to keep Belfry from breaking through the defense, but the Pirates finally did in the 67th minute when Bevins made the score 3-2.
The score would remain the same until after the final horn, however, as Belfry had some opportunities to tie the game up down the stretch but couldn't convert.
Jazzy Cline had five saves as goalie in the loss.
In the win over Shelby Valley two days prior, Bevins paced the Lady Pirate attack with four goals while senior Bailey McCoy recorded a hat trick with three goals.
Makena Justice and Zoey Cuadill each scored two goals apiece for BHS while goalie Jazzy Cline even got in on the action and scored on a penalty kick.
Head coach Donna Smith's Lady Pirates closed out the regular season with a 10-10 record.
