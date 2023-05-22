Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Lawrence County and Belfry faced off in the 15th Region Tournament semifinals on Monday night at StoneCrest Park in Prestonsburg and the Lady Bulldogs punched their ticket into the championship game with a 5-1 win.

“Anytime you win this year you’re pleased,” Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn said. “We’ve played the toughest schedule this year since I’ve been here in preparation for these moments. We’ve lost nine games by one run, and we were preparing for moments like this.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings