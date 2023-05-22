PRESTONSBURG, Ky. – Lawrence County and Belfry faced off in the 15th Region Tournament semifinals on Monday night at StoneCrest Park in Prestonsburg and the Lady Bulldogs punched their ticket into the championship game with a 5-1 win.
“Anytime you win this year you’re pleased,” Lawrence County coach Kenny Horn said. “We’ve played the toughest schedule this year since I’ve been here in preparation for these moments. We’ve lost nine games by one run, and we were preparing for moments like this.”
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the third inning when the Lady Bulldogs got on the board after executing some small ball to manufacture a pair of runs.
Taylor Blevins started the inning off with a clean single into center and then courtesy runner Emily Kitts advanced all the way to third after a sacrifice bunt by Shelby Blevins for the first out of the inning.
Next up was Abby Maynard and she laid down another bunt back to Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm. Fahm flipped the ball to the plate to try and get Kitts, but the ball trickled away from catcher Natalie Fite and Kitts scored and made it a 1-0 game.
After a walk to Bree Jones, Allie Triplett laid down the third bunt of the inning as sacrificed the runners to second and third. The bunt paid off as Maynard scored on a wild pitch to give LC the 2-0 lead.
“Me and Rooster (Chapman) have been friends for a long time. Molly (Fahm) is a great young pitcher, she’s got a lot of good things ahead of her,” coach Horn said We finally started adjusting, making some things happen, and putting the ball in the play. This time of year, just put it in play and see what happens.”
The ‘Dogs added another run in the home half of the fourth as Gracie Preece singled to start the inning and advanced to second on a bobble by the Pirates in the outfield. Next up was Abby Nelson and she drove a ball to deep center that was just off the glove of Zoey Caudill, as Preece scored to make it 3-0.
Lawrence put two more runs on the board in the bottom of the fifth as Bree Jones singled with one out and later went second to home after a bunt to third from Danielle Crum. Crum later came in to make it 5-0 as she scurried home after a throwing error by Belfry.
“In this game you’ve got to catch a couple breaks, they did, and we didn’t,” Belfry coach Ryan “Rooster” Chapman said. “Coach (Kenny) Horn does a great job. I knew they’d come out ready to hit and they did. I wish them the best of luck.”
The Lady Pirates scored their lone run in the top of the sixth inning as Myra Bevins reached on an infield single and then came around to score on an RBI double to center by Fahm.
Freshman Taylor Blevins got the win in the circle for Lawrence County as she went all seven innings and allowed only one run on three hits with three strikeouts and two walks.
8th grader Molly Fahm was handed the loss for Belfry as she went all six innings and allowed five runs, two earned, on eight hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.
With the win Lawrence County improves to 27-12 and advances to play Johnson Central (26-9) for the 15th Region Championship on Wednesday in a 6 p.m. start back at StoneCrest.
“They (Johnson Central) have had our number, I’m not going to lie,” coach Horn said of the Golden Eagles. “First game was a one run game and the second game they mercied us this year. We need to step up and strap our shoes on tight and come after them. I think it’s going to be a great game. Going to be a lot of energy and will be a lot of people here, it will be a fun one to be at I promise you.”
Belfry saw their season come to an end with a final record of 20-12. They lose only two seniors in left fielder Sydney Stafford and flex Takara May and coach Chapman thinks they be in the mix to try and compete for their first Region championship since 2004 next season.
“You always hate to lose seniors, that’s probably the toughest part of coaching,” coach Chapman said. “But they’ve mentored these young players. We’re getting a program here, it’s not just a sport here at Belfry anymore. These young ones are ready to come back next year and hopefully do big things.”
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.