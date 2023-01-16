NAUGATUCK — Belfry earned a season sweep over local foe Tug Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12 as the Lady Pirates came away with a 48-42 win inside the TVHS Gymnasium.
The game was tight early on as both teams struggled to find their groove offensively with Belfry leading 8-7 after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Pirates pushed their lead up to seven at 14-7 after a pair of three-pointers from Jaaliyah Warren but Tug Valley answered as Haven Deskins hit a pair of treys of her own to cut it back to 14-13 with 2:25 left in the half.
Belfry quickly pushed the lead back to seven at 20-13 after a steal and a bucket from Karlea Stanley but Deskins followed that up with another trey to bring the lead to 20-16 at the half.
The game was decided in the third quarter as the Lady Panthers went frigid from the floor and only scored one point for the entire period. Belfry blew the game open as they surged ahead to a 35-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Tug Valley came alive in the fourth quarter as they scored 25 points and cut the game back to single-digits, but it was all for naught as Belfry held on for the six-point win.
Warren led the way for Belfry as she poured in a game high 24 points while 7th grade guard Karlea Stanley was next with 13. Clara McNamee followed them with six points.
Deskins led the way for Tug Valley with 22 points while Kenzie Browning was next with 10 and Bailee Hall scored seven.
Belfry improved to 9-6 with the win while Tug Valley saw their record fall to 4-4.
B: J. Warren 24, K. Stanley 13, C. McNamee 6, M. Meade 2, H. Coley 1, M. Maynard 1, K. DeBoard 1
TV: H. Deskins 22, K. Browning 10, B. Hall 7, M. Swan 2, H. Gillman 1, K. Justice 0, K. Fields 0
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.