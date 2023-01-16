Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

NAUGATUCK — Belfry earned a season sweep over local foe Tug Valley on Thursday, Jan. 12 as the Lady Pirates came away with a 48-42 win inside the TVHS Gymnasium.

The game was tight early on as both teams struggled to find their groove offensively with Belfry leading 8-7 after the first quarter of play.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Tags

Recommended for you