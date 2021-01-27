GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates dug an early hole too big to climb out of against 15th Region power Pikeville on Thursday at home as the Lady Panthers held off a BHS rally and came away with the victory by the final of 61-50.
Belfry started off the contest ice cold from the floor as they only managed five points in the opening period and trailed 16-5 going into the second quarter.
The red-and-white heated up in the second stanza as they drilled four three-pointers in the quarter, but Pikeville still outscored them by three and took the 33-19 lead into the halftime locker room.
The Lady Pirates (5-3) came out to start the second half and scored five straight points to cut the lead to nine at 33-24 following a drive by junior Cushi Fletcher.
BHS continued to attempt and claw their way back into the game and even cut the lead to six at 46-40 early in the 4th quarter, but could not get any closer as PHS made the plays down the stretch to secure the 11-point road win.
Junior Kyra Justice led BHS in scoring on the night as she poured in 15 points while Thornsbury and junior Linzee Phillips joined her in double-figures with 11 each.
Fletcher followed with nine points on the night while Alyssa Varney rounded out the scoring with four.
Pikeville 16 17 13 15 — 61
Belfry 5 14 17 14 — 50
P: Rowe 12; Ratliff 13; Maynard 10; Jackson 2; Whited 17; Theiss 2; Hall 3; Hall 2
B: Justice 15; Varney 4; Fletcher 9; Phillips 11; Thornsbury 11
KNOTT COUNTY 55 BELFRY 50
The Lady Pirates were back in action the following night in a road contest as Knott County Central and suffered their second defeat in as many days by a final score of 55-50.
The Lady Pirates led 28-22 at the break but were outscored 33-22 in the second half as the Lady Patriots came away with the five point win.
Thornsbury had a big game for BHS as she was the only Pirate in double-figures, scoring 23 points on the night. Fletcher followed her with eight points while Justice and Phillips tossed in six each.
Sophomore center Jenna Sparks tallied four while Varney totaled three to round out the scoring column for coach Kevin Deskins’ squad.
Belfry 13 15 10 12 — 50
Knott Central 18 4 14 19 — 55
B: Justice 6; Varney 3; Fletcher 8; Phillips 6; Thornsbury 23; Sparks 4
KC: Kylie Gayheart 10; Keara Mullins 10; Presley Fletcher 7; Abby Maggard 12; Brooke Mason 14;
Ally Hall 2
BELFRY 71 EAST RIDGE 31
The Belfry Lady Pirates went on the road on Monday, Jan. 18 and made easy work of East Ridge as they cruised to the 71-31 victory.
The Lady Pirates led 18-4 after the first quarter of play and extended that lead to 44-9 going into the break as coach Deskins’ played his entire bench during the second half.
Thornsbury had another monster game scoring 29 points to lead the way while Fletcher followed her with 16. Phillips added seven points while Justice, Sparks, Varney, and Hope Coley each scored four, and 8th grader Addi Smith scored three.
Despite going 1-2 on the week the Lady Pirates still sit two games above .500 on the season with a 5-3 record.
BHS was back in action on Monday at home against Lawrence County and then again on Tuesday night at home against district foe Pike Central. Scores and stats from both games were not available by press time.
Belfry is also scheduled to host Phelps in another district game on Friday before welcoming Johnson Central to Pond Creek on Monday. Feb. 1 in a 7:30 p.m. tip.
Belfry 18 26 13 11 — 71
East Ridge 4 5 4 18- — 31
B: Justice 4; Varney 4; Fletcher 16; Phillips 7; Thornsbury 29; Sparks 4; Coley 4; Smith 3
ER: Damron 12; Wells 4; K. Easterling 2; Ratliff 4; J. Easterling 6; Bentley 3