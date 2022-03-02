PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Paintsville knocked off 60th District Champion Belfry with ease on Tuesday night as the Lady Tigers moved on to the 15th Region Tournament Semifinal with a convincing 50-22 win inside Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Paintsville (19-12) came out on fire from deep to start the game as they drilled four three-pointers in the first quarter of play to jump ahead to a 15-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
The Lady Pirates were cold in the opening period as they went only 3-13 from the floor.
The cold shooting carried over into the second frame as Belfry could only manage two points as they finished the first half of play down 25-9. The Lady Pirates shot 4-22 from the floor in the half good for 18 percent, including just 1-8 from deep.
Head coach Kevin Deskins squad still could never get it going in the second half as they managed only eight points in the third quarter and then five points in the fourth as they saw their season come to a close with a 28-point defeat.
For the game Belfry made only nine field goals out of 44 attempts, as they finished the contest shooting just 20 percent. They were even worse from three-point range making only 2-18 attempts.
Belfry was led om scoring on the night by senior Cushi Fletcher as she scored 14 points. She was the lone Lady Pirate to score in double-figures as the next high scorer was Linzee Phillips with three points.
Sophomore center Jenna Sparks tallied two points to go along with 12 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Hope Coley added two points and Kyra Justice scored one to round out the offense for BHS.
Emilea Preece led the way for Paintsville with 17 points, , Camryn Helton followed with 15, and Kylie Kinner totaled 12.
With the loss the Lady Pirates saw their season come to a close with a 16-15 record. They will say goodbye to five seniors as Fletcher, Justice, Phillips, Alyssa Varney, and Baylei Howard all played in their final game for the red-and-white.
Score by Quarters
PHS: 15 10 12 13 – 50
BHS: 7 2 8 5 – 22
Scoring
P: Preece 17, Helton 15, Kinner 12, Hyden 3, Mulcahy 3.
B: Fletcher 14, Phillips 3, Sparks 2, Coley 2, Justice 1.