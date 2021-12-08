GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates return a roster loaded with experience from a 21 win team a season ago, despite the loss of their leading scorer Kyera Thornsbury.
Thornsbury, who lead averaged 19 points, six rebounds, six assists, and four steals as a freshman a season ago transferred to in-county rival Pikeville shortly before the start of practice for the upcoming season.
Despite that loss, longtime BHS head coach Kevin Deskins still five of his top six scorers back from last season.
Leading the charge this season for the Lady Pirates will be senior wing Cushi Fletcher. Fletcher is a three-year starter for BHS and has averaged double-digits for the past two seasons, putting up over 14 points and five rebounds per game last season.
Three other seniors will also be back this season as multi-year starter Linzee Phillips (5 ppg., 4 apg., 4 spg), Kyra Justice (8 ppg., 2 spg.), and Alyssa Varney (4 ppg.) will all be suiting up for their final season for the red-and-white.
Stepping into a starting role after coming off the bench a season ago will be 6’2” center Jenna Sparks. Sparks averaged 4 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 blocks per game a season ago as a freshman and will be asked to do much more for BHS this season.
The Lady Pirates will play an extremely challenging slate of games this season including appearances in the annual WYMT Mountain Classic at Knott Central, the Smokey Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, the Battle of the Borders Classic in Charleston, West Virginia, and in a one-day shootout at Franklin County.
Belfry saw a lot of success last season as they finished with a 21-8 record, won their third straight 60th District Championship, and advanced to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals.
The Lady Pirates took the court for the first time this season on Nov. 30 at Leslie County and are then scheduled to play in the WYMT Classic on Dec. 7, Dec. 9, and Dec. 11 against opponents to be determined.
The Lady Pirates will play their first home game on Dec. 13 against Betsy Layne.
